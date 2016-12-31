|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
As neither Admin or RFL have stepped in to cover salaries seem to point to it being 'Thank you and Goodnight'
Neither can step in and pay salaries. Admin certainly can't pay any money into it. I'd guess it would be illegal for RFL to do so as all clubs have entered into a contract as to how much central funding they can receive.
I remember the last administration when the rumour went round that RFL had paid salaries. Omar Khan's high court case proved that runour was rubbish.
Last month's wages probably came out of season ticket money.
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:17 am
|
|
Lamb's crystal ball seems to be on the wonk
@TheGameCaller @BullsBULLieve @BullsTrust @Bradford_TandA Whatever happens next week the club will be stronger in 2017. Happy New Year.
Can I have some of that optimism please?
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:30 am
|
|
Scarey71 wrote:
Lamb's crystal ball seems to be on the wonk
@TheGameCaller @BullsBULLieve @BullsTrust @Bradford_TandA Whatever happens next week the club will be stronger in 2017. Happy New Year.
Can I have some of that optimism please?
Sure, just go down to Rooley Lane Morrisons and head to the alcohol aisle and help yourself to as many bottles/cans as you can carry then proceed to drink until you feel optimistic
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:37 am
|
|
So Chalmers and Graham Lowe weren't up to scratch?
Lord give me strength.
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:13 am
|
|
Goodbye Bradford, hello Coventry.
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:29 am
|
|
bullsonfire wrote:
Jackie Wilson sang -
"Reet Pettit, the kind of face you really want to beat"
Classic
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:29 am
|
|
Blotto wrote:
The latest deal was knocked because it didn't include a new suit for Stuart Duffy
In fairness, it is difficult to find suit with short trouser legs with a jacket of long long sleeves.
|
|
Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:33 am
|
|
Speaking of OK. I read in an earlier post that he had won a case against the previous Administrator. Whatever happened in his case against Mark Moore.
|
|