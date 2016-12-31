WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:25 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza



Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5681
rugbyreddog wrote:
As neither Admin or RFL have stepped in to cover salaries seem to point to it being 'Thank you and Goodnight'


Neither can step in and pay salaries. Admin certainly can't pay any money into it. I'd guess it would be illegal for RFL to do so as all clubs have entered into a contract as to how much central funding they can receive.

I remember the last administration when the rumour went round that RFL had paid salaries. Omar Khan's high court case proved that runour was rubbish.

Last month's wages probably came out of season ticket money.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:17 am
Scarey71


Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 123
Location: South of Bratfud
Lamb's crystal ball seems to be on the wonk

@TheGameCaller @BullsBULLieve @BullsTrust @Bradford_TandA Whatever happens next week the club will be stronger in 2017. Happy New Year.

Can I have some of that optimism please?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:30 am
roofaldo2



Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2584
Scarey71 wrote:
Lamb's crystal ball seems to be on the wonk

@TheGameCaller @BullsBULLieve @BullsTrust @Bradford_TandA Whatever happens next week the club will be stronger in 2017. Happy New Year.

Can I have some of that optimism please?


Sure, just go down to Rooley Lane Morrisons and head to the alcohol aisle and help yourself to as many bottles/cans as you can carry then proceed to drink until you feel optimistic
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 9:37 am
madasmcmadammcmad2


Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 353
So Chalmers and Graham Lowe weren't up to scratch?
Lord give me strength.
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:13 am
Mr Churchill


Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 492
Goodbye Bradford, hello Coventry.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:29 am
Smack him Jimmy


Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 85
Location: Depends whose asking
bullsonfire wrote:
Jackie Wilson sang -

"Reet Pettit, the kind of face you really want to beat"


Classic :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:29 am
mystic eddie



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8785
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Blotto wrote:
The latest deal was knocked because it didn't include a new suit for Stuart Duffy :wink:


In fairness, it is difficult to find suit with short trouser legs with a jacket of long long sleeves.




Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:33 am
rugbyreddog



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3458
Location: Hornsea
Speaking of OK. I read in an earlier post that he had won a case against the previous Administrator. Whatever happened in his case against Mark Moore.
