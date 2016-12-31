rugbyreddog wrote: As neither Admin or RFL have stepped in to cover salaries seem to point to it being 'Thank you and Goodnight'

Neither can step in and pay salaries. Admin certainly can't pay any money into it. I'd guess it would be illegal for RFL to do so as all clubs have entered into a contract as to how much central funding they can receive.I remember the last administration when the rumour went round that RFL had paid salaries. Omar Khan's high court case proved that runour was rubbish.Last month's wages probably came out of season ticket money.