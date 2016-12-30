WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:21 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Highlander wrote:
Some of the office staff have found themselves new jobs I think. And it would be remiss of the agents of the players if they didn't have Plan B options lined up, as best they could


People not getting paid is no joke. At this time of year I feel sick thinking about it.

The office staff do right getting out of there. The players are stuck unless they can get another club at this time of year. I think we are in the end game now as the club can't operate if the players aren't paid.
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:21 pm
Blotto User avatar
mystic eddie wrote:
This guy comes across as a right bellend TBH.

(The admin guy, not vbfg for the avoidance of any doubt :wink: )


The latest deal was knocked because it didn't include a new suit for Stuart Duffy :wink:
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:15 am
zapperbull User avatar
Pet-Tit is getting his cash so why not drag it out longer, new year bonus :oops:
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 12:30 am
redeverready User avatar
zapperbull wrote:
Pet-Tit is getting his cash so why not drag it out longer, new year bonus :oops:

How is he getting his cash seen this trotted loads of times lately.
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:09 am
atomic User avatar
j.c wrote:
The administrators say they turned down the last bid for the club does that mean they didn't consult those that are owed money (creditors? )


The main creditor would have the say,would they not?
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 6:25 am
Highlander wrote:
Some of the office staff have found themselves new jobs I think. And it would be remiss of the agents of the players if they didn't have Plan B options lined up, as best they could

And not just back office staff either, some of the main people going to other clubs now!!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:20 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Creditors meetings are a formality and most don't even turn up for it.

More likely it wasn't enough to cover the administrators fee, costs and disbursements.

This is very close to the truth from what I heard re the first bid.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:34 am
Blotto User avatar
Bully_Boxer wrote:
This is very close to the truth from what I heard re the first bid.


If that is the case they were not very fiscally clued up, so perhaps the Club dodged a bullet!

This is becoming a saga of Star Wars proportions

Perhaps next Tuesday should be titled A New Hope!
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 7:48 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
zapperbull wrote:
Pet-Tit is getting his cash so why not drag it out longer, new year bonus :oops:


I don't think it works like that. Administrator gets a set fee that's already been agreed. Then they add on costs and disbursements. If they continue to go up it makes it harder to sell. Meaning it's in everyone's interests to get it sorted sooner rather than later.

Once the administrator has an offer that at the very least covers their fee and costs it goes to creditors meeting. Most don't bother turning up as when it gets to that point it's done and dusted near enough. The administrator says we've been offered X amount, my fee is this much and costs etc are in the region of Y. Creditors then get what's left. Usually very little but it's the best you're going to get so that's you shafted (by Green not the new owners they didn't run up the debt).

Then it's sold and all wrapped up.

In the last two admins the amount the club was sold for was enough to pay the administrator and no more.
Tbh if you are any good at business you don't want to be paying anymore than that.

Wages being owed now have ramped it up a bit. But remember the first one. The club could continue to trade with staff not being paid. The issue is that they can't gain membership of RFL without players being paid and there isn't going to be enough cash coming in to allow the administrator to do that. I get the feeling it's going to be resolved one way or the other fairly shortly. Certainly within the next week or two as the season starts in Feb and without a place in the league this year the business isn't a going concern.
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 8:20 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
As neither Admin or RFL have stepped in to cover salaries seem to point to it being 'Thank you and Goodnight'
