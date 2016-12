Highlander wrote: Some of the office staff have found themselves new jobs I think. And it would be remiss of the agents of the players if they didn't have Plan B options lined up, as best they could

People not getting paid is no joke. At this time of year I feel sick thinking about it.The office staff do right getting out of there. The players are stuck unless they can get another club at this time of year. I think we are in the end game now as the club can't operate if the players aren't paid.