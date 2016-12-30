|
Yay, another statement saying absolutely nothing for us to talk about. Thanks Mr Pettit.
Thanking the staff for the way they have dealt with the "uncertainty" caused by the administration?!?
I think it was blatantly clear from player tweets today that today one thing became very "certain" to staff/players: a distinct lack of money in their bank accounts.
How does he know how they have dealt with that situation considering the tweets from players suggesting they have had no contact from him whatsoever?
Has anyone come up with a derogatory nick name for this administrator yet? Apologies if I have missed it. Wasn't Guilfoyle known as Gargoyle or something like that? Pettit has one obvious one but I don't know if it violates the forum code.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:33 pm
j.c
Silver RLFANS Member
The administrators say they turned down the last bid for the club does that mean they didn't consult those that are owed money (creditors? )
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:36 pm
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:43 pm
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:45 pm
debaser wrote:
I've heard Macnamara is behind the new bid.
That should get you posting Eddie.
That would be almost worse than liquidation.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:53 pm
Jackie Wilson sang -
"Reet Pettit, the kind of face you really want to beat"
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:56 pm
(and I feel fine)
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:56 pm
