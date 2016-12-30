|
I'm sure fans are ment to stick together but it seems like this forum is for regulars only or over 50's. You all slag Mick off for sawing rubbish but it seems like this forum is the same.
We all want the best for the Bulls players and family's so what's ya problem?
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:40 pm
If anyone from the T&A is reading this - please can you stop putting Gary Petitts smug picture at the top of your Bulls page - he's the administrator, he's not a fan of the Bulls, he's not even there in our better interest - in fact showing him with that stupid cheesy grin with Odsal pitch in the background is just rubbing salt into our wounds. He's a parasite - so the background picture should be of a pile of dead animal carcasses, with vultures circling over; that would be more fitting
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:42 pm
hmmm, so are we just waiting on the liquidation announcement now?
so much for millionaires and multiple bidders
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:44 pm
Listening to Run with the Bulls on YouTube.
Just in case.
We run with the Bulls and we're alright...? :S
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:48 pm
Duckman wrote:
hmmm, so are we just waiting on the liquidation announcement now?
so much for millionaires and multiple bidders
Who knows.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:49 pm
The domain has just been bought by OK bulls ltd address is down as the stadium
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:49 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
I'm sure fans are ment to stick together but it seems like this forum is for regulars only or over 50's. You all slag Mick off for sawing rubbish but it seems like this forum is the same.
We all want the best for the Bulls players and family's so what's ya problem?
Ricky, calm down - all us Bulls fans are sticking together; and the forum is for all RL fans, young and old, new and stalwarts.
I've not slagged Mick or anyone else off.
Yes people on here are getting tetchy and looking to blame someone but thats just human nature.
We all want the Bulls to pull through this - but we will react differently - but put us on the terraces next to each other and we're all Bulls through and through.
Now tell us about your Dad - what position did he play for Northern? Was he forward?
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:50 pm
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
If anyone from the T&A is reading this - please can you stop putting Gary Petitts smug picture at the top of your Bulls page - he's the administrator, he's not a fan of the Bulls, he's not even there in our better interest - in fact showing him with that stupid cheesy grin with Odsal pitch in the background is just rubbing salt into our wounds. He's a parasite - so the background picture should be of a pile of dead animal carcasses, with vultures circling over; that would be more fitting
The bloke's face does just say "hit me".
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:52 pm
DrFeelgood wrote:
The bloke's face does just say "hit me".
Feelgood by name, feel good by nature!
