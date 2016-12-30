|
I'm sure fans are ment to stick together but it seems like this forum is for regulars only or over 50's. You all slag Mick off for sawing rubbish but it seems like this forum is the same.
We all want the best for the Bulls players and family's so what's ya problem?
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:40 pm
If anyone from the T&A is reading this - please can you stop putting Gary Petitts smug picture at the top of your Bulls page - he's the administrator, he's not a fan of the Bulls, he's not even there in our better interest - in fact showing him with that stupid cheesy grin with Odsal pitch in the background is just rubbing salt into our wounds. He's a parasite - so the background picture should be of a pile of dead animal carcasses, with vultures circling over; that would be more fitting
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:42 pm
hmmm, so are we just waiting on the liquidation announcement now?
so much for millionaires and multiple bidders
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:44 pm
Listening to Run with the Bulls on YouTube.
Just in case.
We run with the Bulls and we're alright...? :S
