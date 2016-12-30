If anyone from the T&A is reading this - please can you stop putting Gary Petitts smug picture at the top of your Bulls page - he's the administrator, he's not a fan of the Bulls, he's not even there in our better interest - in fact showing him with that stupid cheesy grin with Odsal pitch in the background is just rubbing salt into our wounds. He's a parasite - so the background picture should be of a pile of dead animal carcasses, with vultures circling over; that would be more fitting