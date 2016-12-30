WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:12 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 79
Location: Depends whose asking
RickyF1 wrote:
:lol: :lol:

Sorry for been a fan of a club I support cos my old man use to play for Northern.


Ricky, you have absolutely no reason to apologise - we are just pulling your leg.

As a Bulls fan you are more than welcome on here; and cos your old man played for Northern that puts you head and shoulders above a lot of us.

I still think 12 yrs old is too young to start drinking :lol: I dint start till I was 14 :lol:

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:16 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1455
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Ricky, you have absolutely no reason to apologise - we are just pulling your leg.

As a Bulls fan you are more than welcome on here; and cos your old man played for Northern that puts you head and shoulders above a lot of us.

I still think 12 yrs old is too young to start drinking :lol: I dint start till I was 14 :lol:

Let's guess who his father is.

I bet Frank already knows...

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:24 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1268
Location: Mirfield
Just wondering now then if the RFL are at odds with administrators as their preferred bidder was rejected who presumably ticked all boxes and are going along trying to arrange a Phoenix with HMRC repaid and a lighter points deduction and then the bidder they were happy with gets control

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:25 pm
DrFeelgood
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 450
Location: Rossendale
Alex Mellor just had a bit of a rant on Twitter.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:28 pm
el red
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 326
Location: Yorkshire
Right, time for every fan who has bought a season ticket to call this number, 01604 212150, and get yourself listed as a creditor. This will entitle you to full access to the administrators report. Once you have this we can all put it in the public domain and show what a complete farce this process has been.

Good luck for the future.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:30 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1268
Location: Mirfield
Number might have been useful at9am today, probably closed now until Tuesday"

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:32 pm
el red
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 326
Location: Yorkshire
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Number might have been useful at9am today, probably closed now until Tuesday"

Sorry about that, I was hoping like everyone else that you might still have a club who would honour the season tickets bought. I was trying to keep the glass half full.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:34 pm
hindle xiii
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1455
el red wrote:
Sorry about that, I was hoping like everyone else that you might still have a club who would honour the season tickets bought. I was trying to keep the glass half full.

Until an announcement is made, putting the frighteners up people isn't cool.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:34 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 591
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
If that were to happen I can see a 12-20 point deduction due to not paying creditors and a punishment for going into liquidation. May as well go into League 1 with no points deduction and get promoted alongside Toronto next season.


How can there be a rule of 12-20 point deduction for liquidation?
That's like being fined by your doctor if you die after he tries to save your life.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:35 pm
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: Bradford
el red wrote:
Right, time for every fan who has bought a season ticket to call this number, 01604 212150, and get yourself listed as a creditor. This will entitle you to full access to the administrators report. Once you have this we can all put it in the public domain and show what a complete farce this process has been.

Good luck for the future.


The other thing that does is a creditors voting block of about 15% that are fans of the club. Might swing a vote if it ever gets that far
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
PreviousNext

