RickyF1 wrote:
:lol:
Sorry for been a fan of a club I support cos my old man use to play for Northern.
Ricky, you have absolutely no reason to apologise - we are just pulling your leg.
As a Bulls fan you are more than welcome on here; and cos your old man played for Northern that puts you head and shoulders above a lot of us.
I still think 12 yrs old is too young to start drinking
I dint start till I was 14
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:16 pm
Let's guess who his father is.
I bet Frank already knows...
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:24 pm
Just wondering now then if the RFL are at odds with administrators as their preferred bidder was rejected who presumably ticked all boxes and are going along trying to arrange a Phoenix with HMRC repaid and a lighter points deduction and then the bidder they were happy with gets control
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:25 pm
Alex Mellor just had a bit of a rant on Twitter.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:28 pm
Right, time for every fan who has bought a season ticket to call this number, 01604 212150, and get yourself listed as a creditor. This will entitle you to full access to the administrators report. Once you have this we can all put it in the public domain and show what a complete farce this process has been.
Good luck for the future.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:30 pm
Number might have been useful at9am today, probably closed now until Tuesday"
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:32 pm
Sorry about that, I was hoping like everyone else that you might still have a club who would honour the season tickets bought. I was trying to keep the glass half full.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:34 pm
Until an announcement is made, putting the frighteners up people isn't cool.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:34 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
If that were to happen I can see a 12-20 point deduction due to not paying creditors and a punishment for going into liquidation. May as well go into League 1 with no points deduction and get promoted alongside Toronto next season.
How can there be a rule of 12-20 point deduction for liquidation?
That's like being fined by your doctor if you die after he tries to save your life.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:35 pm
el red wrote:
Right, time for every fan who has bought a season ticket to call this number, 01604 212150, and get yourself listed as a creditor. This will entitle you to full access to the administrators report. Once you have this we can all put it in the public domain and show what a complete farce this process has been.
Good luck for the future.
The other thing that does is a creditors voting block of about 15% that are fans of the club. Might swing a vote if it ever gets that far
