So Marc Green turned down an offer because he didn't get enough money back, to end up with nothing? That doesn't make any sense.
Why would anyone do that? Unless he was playing hardball and it's all gone wrong.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:15 pm
Cibaman wrote:
I was told by my missus, who was told by someone at her pilates class, who was told by someone who owns a cafe frequented by a former Bulls coach that it was down to the Council. Something to do with Richard Dunn.
Make of that what you will.
The boxer? What has he got to do with this?
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:19 pm
Well if all this comes to nowt - at least we have some good memories to look back on.
We used to be a very good Super League side; we won silverware, we were world club champs, grand final winners and we had some excellent players.
No matter what Petit or Green do to us - they cant take away our memories.
