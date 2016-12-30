The pessimist in me is looking at it and thinking all the bidders get rejected, then Marc Green comes in like a white knight and saves the club after all. Almost a ploy to try and get people back on side with the "I was your only option, I'm the only reason the club is still here".

The realist in me still says why would he possibly do that and pay the massive administrator's bill, when he could have just paid the tax bill instead and not have all the ill feeling.

The normal person in me doesn't have a bloody clue and will just wait and see what happens. And has had that attitude for about a month now.