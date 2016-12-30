WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:31 pm
See Frank isn't online not mentioned at the bottom of the screen today!!

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:53 pm
el red do you no owt pal?

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:07 pm
Nothing new yet then?
(and I feel fine)

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:11 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
el red do you no owt pal?


I'm sure there may well be the odd 'insider' on the board, but just who they might be is bit of a mystery as all the tales seem to have bitten the dust, somewhat. Maybe that's because even those directly involved couldn't know exactly how things would pan out, or maybe they were spinning all along?

Must admit I was gobsmacked when my bidders, Lord Lucan and Elvis Presley, had to pull out when the horse they were going to sell to fund the bid, Shergar, if you remember, unbelievably, turned out not to be Shergar but a ringer called Sherbert, a plater without a win to its name and, of course, worthless. So just shows, even with the best of insider knowledge, events can get in the way.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:19 pm
With the tweets from the players it looks like being paid hasn't happened. I'm actually beginning to think we've flogged the dead horse long enough and starting from scratch is the best option...

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:20 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
With the tweets from the players it looks like being paid hasn't happened. I'm actually beginning to think we've flogged the dead horse long enough and starting from scratch is the best option...


Certainly Jon Magrin's latest tweet suggests they haven't been paid.

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:26 pm
If they have not been paid it suggests to me with nothing acheieved today then thats it. Otherwise i reckon the RFL would habe paid the wages of the players to maybe extend the negotiations.

Hope Marc Green is proud of the mess and distress being caused.

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:35 pm
Must confess, I'm pretty despondent right now, if not today, then I reckon we're dead in the water.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:38 pm
The pessimist in me is looking at it and thinking all the bidders get rejected, then Marc Green comes in like a white knight and saves the club after all. Almost a ploy to try and get people back on side with the "I was your only option, I'm the only reason the club is still here".
The realist in me still says why would he possibly do that and pay the massive administrator's bill, when he could have just paid the tax bill instead and not have all the ill feeling.
The normal person in me doesn't have a bloody clue and will just wait and see what happens. And has had that attitude for about a month now.

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:55 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Sure I read somewhere the reason was because the deal wasn't good enough for the creditors? Although it may have been in one of those "we're making it up to fill column space" articles.



I was told by my missus, who was told by someone at her pilates class, who was told by someone who owns a cafe frequented by a former Bulls coach that it was down to the Council. Something to do with Richard Dunn.

Make of that what you will.
