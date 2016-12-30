|
Think this is being dragged on so that if we do get liquidated people will greet it with total apathy (other than sympathy for those that lose their jobs)
Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:39 pm
|
HamsterChops wrote:
There's a fax fan on Twitter doing a parody of Gledhill which I must admit is keeping my spirits up a bit. It my not be the funniest material, and I don't follow either Gled or the parody, but I keep seeing retweets that are so close to accurate that you have to double check to see if it's the real or the fake.Parody Account
If that account turned out to be the real Mick Gledhill and the other Game Caller was a fake then I think I would pretty much die laughing
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:43 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
There's a fax fan on Twitter doing a parody of Gledhill which I must admit is keeping my spirits up a bit. It my not be the funniest material, and I don't follow either Gled or the parody, but I keep seeing retweets that are so close to accurate that you have to double check to see if it's the real or the fake.Parody Account
Some people have far too much time on their hands.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:51 pm
dddooommm wrote:
Some people have far too much time on their hands.
Yes.
Now full steam ahead to 400 pages.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:52 pm
hindle xiii wrote:
Yes.
Now full steam ahead to 400 pages.
I'm not even bothered about that. Can someone PM me when it's resolved.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:00 pm
Best stay online - the pages are flashing past so quickly we'll be on 401 very quickly and you might miss it..
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:16 pm
Is it too early to hit the bottle?
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:18 pm
Strange, no-one as yet been on to say the wages have....or haven't been paid?
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:19 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Strange, no-one as yet been on to say the wages have....or haven't been paid?
I'm gonna assume haven't as yet. If they had, I expect we'd have had a statement from the administrator patting himself on the back.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:20 pm
The pages are meaningless now as they are filled with nothing and many are switching off till there is something to read other than "another new page".
Hope it is today we hear something as we have all had enough.
