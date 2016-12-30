WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:34 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3456
Location: Hornsea
Think this is being dragged on so that if we do get liquidated people will greet it with total apathy (other than sympathy for those that lose their jobs)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:39 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2498
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
There's a fax fan on Twitter doing a parody of Gledhill which I must admit is keeping my spirits up a bit. It my not be the funniest material, and I don't follow either Gled or the parody, but I keep seeing retweets that are so close to accurate that you have to double check to see if it's the real or the fake.

Parody Account


If that account turned out to be the real Mick Gledhill and the other Game Caller was a fake then I think I would pretty much die laughing :lol:
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:43 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2869
HamsterChops wrote:
There's a fax fan on Twitter doing a parody of Gledhill which I must admit is keeping my spirits up a bit. It my not be the funniest material, and I don't follow either Gled or the parody, but I keep seeing retweets that are so close to accurate that you have to double check to see if it's the real or the fake.

Parody Account

Some people have far too much time on their hands.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:51 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1447
dddooommm wrote:
Some people have far too much time on their hands.

Yes.

Now full steam ahead to 400 pages. :lol:

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:52 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3456
Location: Hornsea
hindle xiii wrote:
Yes.

Now full steam ahead to 400 pages. :lol:

I'm not even bothered about that. Can someone PM me when it's resolved.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:00 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8858
Location: Bradbados
Best stay online - the pages are flashing past so quickly we'll be on 401 very quickly and you might miss it..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:16 pm
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 117
Location: South of Bratfud
Is it too early to hit the bottle?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:18 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8858
Location: Bradbados
Strange, no-one as yet been on to say the wages have....or haven't been paid?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:19 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1713
Location: Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Strange, no-one as yet been on to say the wages have....or haven't been paid?


I'm gonna assume haven't as yet. If they had, I expect we'd have had a statement from the administrator patting himself on the back.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 2:20 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 590
The pages are meaningless now as they are filled with nothing and many are switching off till there is something to read other than "another new page".

Hope it is today we hear something as we have all had enough.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andycapp, ant1, beechville, Bets'y Bulls, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, colgre, Cookie, dr_noangel, Duckman, dummyrunner, eddievan, el red, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, Gareth1984, HamsterChops, Highlander, josefw, Lord Magoon, madasmcmadammcmad2, mickeyboy, Mr Dog, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nothus, Nozzy, redeverready, RickyF1, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, tikkabull, Top House Lad, Traffic, Tricky2309, vbfg, Wheels, Wigg'n, woolly07 and 589 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,8511,87975,6164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  