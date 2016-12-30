|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25495
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
If you go on TotalRL.com Adeybull has given plenty of explanation of how administration all works.
As for the rumour mill I suspect the journos are making it up as they go along and know as much as us.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:46 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 162
|
If I didn't have anything to do for the next 25 years I would more than happily run Mr Green over with a steam roller, in a Road Runner cartoon style.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:46 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 74
Location: Depends whose asking
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Are they slagging me off on that too?
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 11:59 am
|
Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9616
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
|
Bullseye wrote:
Green can't keep rejecting bids forever. The other creditors have a say too.
Depending perhaps on whether 75% of creditors or creditors who own 75% of the debt have to vote in favour, anybody with 26% or more would have an effective veto, I'd guess. It is just a guess though. Anybody with 76% or more could pick and choose. If Green was in that latter situation it'd seem to me to be an ethical minefield.
All the best and I hope you get a positive resolution very soon.
|
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 09, 2005 9:25 pm
Posts: 481
Location: bradford
|
Would liquidation be the disaster everyone seems to think? We would reform under new owners and get Green out of the way.
Okay we would start at the bottom but Rangers got back to the Scots premier inside five years.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1712
Location: Bradford
|
andycapp wrote:
Would liquidation be the disaster everyone seems to think? We would reform under new owners and get Green out of the way.
Okay we would start at the bottom but Rangers got back to the Scots premier inside five years.
Rangers had money backers, big name sponsors and a huge fan base. It's like comparing Barcelona when suggesting we should try and be run by the fans because they manage it.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:39 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4094
|
andycapp wrote:
Would liquidation be the disaster everyone seems to think? We would reform under new owners and get Green out of the way.
Okay we would start at the bottom but Rangers got back to the Scots premier inside five years.
Rangers had a 50k supporter base and wasn't their third administration. This supporter base has been burned and robbed too many times.
We're 5 weeks from the new season and we wouldn't have a player to our name, no board and no ground. At best we would reform under fan ownership in a years time playing at BPA. In that time i'd expect most will have found something else to do on Sundays.
I've said it before and i'll say it again. Rugby league will be dead in Bradford. The amateur clubs will slowly start to go under due to not having enough juniors/players as no one will choose to take up RL due to not getting hooked by being taken to Bulls games by their parents/grandparents as most kids do.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3630
Location: Somewhere ironically iconic
|
Liquidation would surely mean the new Bradford RL club (assuming someone took on the challenge) would now miss the 2017 season?
Plus, speaking personally, as I don't live anywhere near Bradford anymore its the shared history, memories and personal investment (from 4 generations of my family) that makes me a Bulls fan - an entirely new club wouldn't have that link so I'm not sure what I'd be following, so Im not sure I would.
Hope I don't have to make that decision...
|
The Iconic Odsal stadium, home to the Iconic RFL brand the Bradford Bulls...
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:06 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1301
Location: Halifax
|
Thought I'd lend my support and help you reach 400 pages
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Good luck
Ill check back in when it hits 399
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:10 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1712
Location: Bradford
|
There's a fax fan on Twitter doing a parody of Gledhill which I must admit is keeping my spirits up a bit. It my not be the funniest material, and I don't follow either Gled or the parody, but I keep seeing retweets that are so close to accurate that you have to double check to see if it's the real or the fake.Parody Account
|
Who is online
|