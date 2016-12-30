andycapp wrote: Would liquidation be the disaster everyone seems to think? We would reform under new owners and get Green out of the way.

Okay we would start at the bottom but Rangers got back to the Scots premier inside five years.

Rangers had a 50k supporter base and wasn't their third administration. This supporter base has been burned and robbed too many times.We're 5 weeks from the new season and we wouldn't have a player to our name, no board and no ground. At best we would reform under fan ownership in a years time playing at BPA. In that time i'd expect most will have found something else to do on Sundays.I've said it before and i'll say it again. Rugby league will be dead in Bradford. The amateur clubs will slowly start to go under due to not having enough juniors/players as no one will choose to take up RL due to not getting hooked by being taken to Bulls games by their parents/grandparents as most kids do.