"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:21 am
Late night Sam?
(and I feel fine)
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:24 am
It was a late night John, back "at work" now. How much of this can we be bothered with?
Salaries due tomorrow. In theory the administrator could try and sell a few players to get extra time but can't see him getting much at this late stage. What a mess.
I find it strange that if it was Chalmers whose bid was accepted by the RFL that he passed the fit and proper test given his business record. If that's right the fit and proper test doesn't amount to much. Perhaps the RFL should publish what the criteria is?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:25 am
I know beggars can't be choosers but whoever takes over either now or if the worst happens a phoenix reincarnation after liquidation needs to have the best interests of the club at heart.
The problem since hood has been each new owner has had something to gain..
Khan was not interested in Rugby league at all, and was talked I to it by Sutcliffe imho.
Green was just after his money back and some..
Moore and Co probably wanted the Bulls to do well but had no chance.
No matter what league or where we go from here we need an owner that is willing to invest, actually wants the "Bradford " RL team in whatever guise to succeed.
If we get another shark business man who is not willing to take us forward and just wants odsal.
We are finished anyway.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:29 am
It may be outrageous but if Caisley or the like was involved at least it would be a statement of intent they want the Bradford Bulls back in Business.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:32 am
Even given his past with us I'd welcome Caisley back now, at least you know he cares about the club. More than some people of the recent past.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:37 am
bowlingboy wrote:
No matter what league or where we go from here we need an owner that is willing to invest, actually wants the "Bradford " RL team in whatever guise to succeed.
If we get another shark business man who is not willing to take us forward and just wants odsal.
We are finished anyway.
But there is the perennial problem.
There isn't anyone out there who BOTH has the money AND loves the club. That much must surely be apparent from the events over the past few years?
So we either get someone who loves rugby but has no money, or someone with no love for rugby but is interested in Odsal.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:38 am
[quote="Bullseye"]Even given his past with us I'd welcome Caisley back now, at least you know he cares about the club. More than some people of the recent
I had a very bad feeling about Green from day 1.
Probably the torture of having to sit and watch us been crucified with no cavalry brought in.
IMHO purposefully been relegated for some reason...probably in order to pocket a bit of the parachute payment?
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:42 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
But there is the perennial problem.
There isn't anyone out there who BOTH has the money AND loves the club. That much must surely be apparent from the events over the past few years?
So we either get someone who loves rugby but has no money, or someone with no love for rugby but is interested in Odsal.
Or a combination of the two...
For all koukash's faults he did know a thing about RL but had the cash and will to succeed.
If we can get a backer with the will to win and an RL man running it we are half way there.
That's why I mentioned Caisley, if you think he does love the club, started the brand and like it or not took us to the top.
Without as much financial constraints I dare say he could quote easily again.
