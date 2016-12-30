I know beggars can't be choosers but whoever takes over either now or if the worst happens a phoenix reincarnation after liquidation needs to have the best interests of the club at heart.



The problem since hood has been each new owner has had something to gain..



Khan was not interested in Rugby league at all, and was talked I to it by Sutcliffe imho.

Green was just after his money back and some..

Moore and Co probably wanted the Bulls to do well but had no chance.



No matter what league or where we go from here we need an owner that is willing to invest, actually wants the "Bradford " RL team in whatever guise to succeed.



If we get another shark business man who is not willing to take us forward and just wants odsal.

We are finished anyway.