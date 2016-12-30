WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:21 am
madasmcmadammcmad2
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 352
Surely the fans need to know WHY the RFL backed BID was rejected by the attention seeker Pettit?

He looks like what he is,an attention seeking c*ckplank.

IMO.
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:24 am
Scarey71
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 115
Location: South of Bratfud
Can only suggest that Green didn't get enough money back out of the deal? He must think there's someone willing to give him more.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:25 am
Blotto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3650
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
From

BCB Sports Scene ‏@bcbsportsscene · 11m11 minutes ago

BRADFORD BULLS: Talks continue this morning with the administrators and remaining bidders, who are hoping to agree a sale for the club.

It's getting a bit Hokey Cokey now
You put your first bid in take your next bid out.....................................
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:30 am
Bullmans Parade
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 40
Blotto wrote:
From

BCB Sports Scene ‏@bcbsportsscene · 11m11 minutes ago

BRADFORD BULLS: Talks continue this morning with the administrators and remaining bidders, who are hoping to agree a sale for the club.

It's getting a bit Hokey Cokey now
You put your first bid in take your next bid out.....................................


This just makes me laugh. Last week we were supposedly down to the 'sole remaining bid' and that if an agreement couldnt be reached, it was liquidation - end of story.

This week, as if by magic, another bid has mysteriously appeared out of thin air. Mick Gledhill kept insisting this talk of a sole remaining bidder was nonsense, and that there were other bids that were simply being ignored by the administrator. After yesterdays events, I'm starting to think Mick was closer to the truth than we have been giving him credit for.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:31 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4093
To be honest i really think today will be when we find out.

if it was up to the RFL i'm sure they'd give us more time, but it's up to Me Petit when he pulls the trigger. Today is payday and the administrator must now have an idea of what the creditors want back in terms of money.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:32 am
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4093
Bullmans Parade wrote:
This just makes me laugh. Last week we were supposedly down to the 'sole remaining bid' and that if an agreement couldnt be reached, it was liquidation - end of story.

This week, as if by magic, another bid has mysteriously appeared out of thin air. Mick Gledhill kept insisting this talk of a sole remaining bidder was nonsense, and that there were other bids that were simply being ignored by the administrator. After yesterdays events, I'm starting to think Mick was closer to the truth than we have been giving him credit for.


Mick was also adamant that the sole bidderswas Marc Green via a third party.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:41 am
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9346
Location: Here
So am I correct in assuming that no one really knows?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:42 am
roofaldo2
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2582
You know what? I really don't care any more.

The whole thing is beyond a joke and I really think we're just waiting on the fat lady singing as it relates to professional rugby league in Bradford.

The fans will lose the club. The staff and players, more importantly, will lose their jobs and the sport will be poorer for it.

Sure, there'll be people picking over the bones for years to come asking who's to blame and what could have been done. But it really doesn't matter as it's clear that no-one has learned any of the lessons that this period of the Bulls history has taught.
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:06 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5676
Bullmans Parade wrote:
This just makes me laugh. Last week we were supposedly down to the 'sole remaining bid' and that if an agreement couldnt be reached, it was liquidation - end of story.

This week, as if by magic, another bid has mysteriously appeared out of thin air. Mick Gledhill kept insisting this talk of a sole remaining bidder was nonsense, and that there were other bids that were simply being ignored by the administrator. After yesterdays events, I'm starting to think Mick was closer to the truth than we have been giving him credit for.


I will laugh when he turns out to be right and the "mean girls" on here crowd round kissing his booty!
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, childofthenorthern, debaser, Early Bath, eddievan, Equinox, EW for PM, feebleweasel, HalifaxCougar, HaworthBull, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, jockabull, Joe Banjo, jools, judge the jules, Keiththered, king benny, Lord Magoon, madasmcmadammcmad2, Malfax, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, St. Enoch, Steel City Bull, Stul, tackler thommo, thepimp007, Trustafox, vbfg, woolly07 and 538 guests

