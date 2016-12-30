You know what? I really don't care any more.



The whole thing is beyond a joke and I really think we're just waiting on the fat lady singing as it relates to professional rugby league in Bradford.



The fans will lose the club. The staff and players, more importantly, will lose their jobs and the sport will be poorer for it.



Sure, there'll be people picking over the bones for years to come asking who's to blame and what could have been done. But it really doesn't matter as it's clear that no-one has learned any of the lessons that this period of the Bulls history has taught.