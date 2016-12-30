|
Surely the fans need to know WHY the RFL backed BID was rejected by the attention seeker Pettit?
He looks like what he is,an attention seeking c*ckplank.
IMO.
|
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:24 am
|
Can only suggest that Green didn't get enough money back out of the deal? He must think there's someone willing to give him more.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:25 am
|
From
BCB Sports Scene @bcbsportsscene · 11m11 minutes ago
BRADFORD BULLS: Talks continue this morning with the administrators and remaining bidders, who are hoping to agree a sale for the club.
It's getting a bit Hokey Cokey now
You put your first bid in take your next bid out.....................................
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:30 am
|
Blotto wrote:
It's getting a bit Hokey Cokey now
You put your first bid in take your next bid out.....................................
This just makes me laugh. Last week we were supposedly down to the 'sole remaining bid' and that if an agreement couldnt be reached, it was liquidation - end of story.
This week, as if by magic, another bid has mysteriously appeared out of thin air. Mick Gledhill kept insisting this talk of a sole remaining bidder was nonsense, and that there were other bids that were simply being ignored by the administrator. After yesterdays events, I'm starting to think Mick was closer to the truth than we have been giving him credit for.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:31 am
|
To be honest i really think today will be when we find out.
if it was up to the RFL i'm sure they'd give us more time, but it's up to Me Petit when he pulls the trigger. Today is payday and the administrator must now have an idea of what the creditors want back in terms of money.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:32 am
|
Bullmans Parade wrote:
This just makes me laugh. Last week we were supposedly down to the 'sole remaining bid' and that if an agreement couldnt be reached, it was liquidation - end of story.
This week, as if by magic, another bid has mysteriously appeared out of thin air. Mick Gledhill kept insisting this talk of a sole remaining bidder was nonsense, and that there were other bids that were simply being ignored by the administrator. After yesterdays events, I'm starting to think Mick was closer to the truth than we have been giving him credit for.
Mick was also adamant that the sole bidderswas Marc Green via a third party.
|
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:41 am
|
So am I correct in assuming that no one really knows?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:42 am
|
You know what? I really don't care any more.
The whole thing is beyond a joke and I really think we're just waiting on the fat lady singing as it relates to professional rugby league in Bradford.
The fans will lose the club. The staff and players, more importantly, will lose their jobs and the sport will be poorer for it.
Sure, there'll be people picking over the bones for years to come asking who's to blame and what could have been done. But it really doesn't matter as it's clear that no-one has learned any of the lessons that this period of the Bulls history has taught.
|
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 10:06 am
|
Bullmans Parade wrote:
This just makes me laugh. Last week we were supposedly down to the 'sole remaining bid' and that if an agreement couldnt be reached, it was liquidation - end of story.
This week, as if by magic, another bid has mysteriously appeared out of thin air. Mick Gledhill kept insisting this talk of a sole remaining bidder was nonsense, and that there were other bids that were simply being ignored by the administrator. After yesterdays events, I'm starting to think Mick was closer to the truth than we have been giving him credit for.
I will laugh when he turns out to be right and the "mean girls" on here crowd round kissing his booty!
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
