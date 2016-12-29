bowlingboy wrote:

The whole situation has become ridiculous..

The NDA'S as well as lack of information from the administrator has driven

The rumour mill to a frenzy the likes have never been seen.



Today been an absolute joke one journo tweets picked up on and amplified

Within minutes yet it is still obvious nobody knows anything.



I'm still hoping it's someone taking hold that is ultimately interested in the Bulls or we will be raped for all we are lworth and dropped on our arses.



Chalmers is gone it seems, and from irvins tweets he is too.



So who is the mystery man and who will run it?



I hope it's not a Green coup the guy is a turd.