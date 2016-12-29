el red wrote:
I'll make the same agreement as before. If the Leo Group bid has been around for more than the last week then I won't post on here again.
They are definitely a New Bid and it is totally dependent on the land at Odsal being made available. No lease means no deal as they are not too interested in the Bulls even though they have enough financial clout to take the club out of this mess and keep them out.
Ok el red - thank you for your clarification.
Frank - it's your turn. You said your horse was in it from the beginning - so either it was Chalmers (and that bid has been rejected) or you're suggesting Leo's bid has been on the table for a lot longer than a few weeks?