RickyF1 wrote: Do they want the land for rugby use el? Or some of the land? Can do want they want with the rest as long as there is a stadium for the Bulls

They would have to have a new stadium, either at Odsal or somewhere else in area. The RFL would not allow them to have the lease if it meant no RL club. Frank is right in saying it's very complicated and more importantly the clock is ticking. It's also worth asking the question of would the fans be happy with a previous board member being involved if it meant saving the club, even if the fans didn't trust that person.One way or the other this story has moved into the final chapter, just need to see if it's a happy ending or not.