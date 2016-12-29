Gareth Walker piece in mirror..he's spoken to administrators.







Bradford Bulls’ future remains in doubt as crucial talks with a new bidder for the troubled club take place with the RFL.



The previous preferred party - a consortium including New Zealander Andrew Chalmers - had their bid for the Championship club rejected by administrators.





That was despite having been backed by the RFL following lengthy talks over Bradford’s Odsal home, which is owned by the sport’s governing body.



Since Christmas, a new bidder has come forward that is currently holding the same stadium discussions with the RFL before any progress can be made.



The former World Club champions have now been in administration for six weeks, with the new season little over a month away.



Joint administrator Gary Pettit confirmed that the consortium’s bid had been rejected because it was unacceptable to creditors, and that he is now waiting to learn the results of talks between the new bidder and the RFL.



Pettit told Mirror Sport: “All the focus now is on the RFL and the administrators working together on the only other viable option on the table.



The interested party has been corresponding with the RFL, and we’re waiting to hear the feedback from those discussions before moving forward again



Any bid has to be approved by the administrators and the RFL - you can’t have one without the other.



“I have to remain positive that this purchase will go through because the other alternative is a dark cloud hanging over us.



Mirror Sport understands that the RFL has been in touch with senior Bulls players to update them directly on the situation.



The players and staff are due to be paid for December on Friday, and coach Rohan Smith remains hopeful of a successful resolution.



His squad are currently on a planned break for Christmas.



Smith said: “We’re back in on Monday and we’re hoping that things can get sorted out before then.



“We just want to be able to get on with training with clear minds.



“We’re in decent shape as a squad given the amount of uncertainty that we’ve had at the club.”