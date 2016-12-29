WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:12 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 486
paulwalker71 wrote:
The impending wage bill will presumably play a large part in that!

I agree. Not looking great.

One would assume and sales agreement was reached with the failed bidder with the RFL, so hopefully the new bidder agrees with that and then only the dreaded administrator to pass the bid. Or Green accepting what money he gets back (the f##king dog)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:12 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9341
Location: Here
Nothus wrote:
Did he cause it? Or did our p*ss poor performances and 5th place finish in 2016 cause it? In either case I'm fairly certain this wasn't his original intention.
Until we have some official statements from the administrators, we don't know who or why a bid is being blocked. Maybe it's hmrc and not Green who is blocking it? Or perhaps the bidder is taking the mickey and offering them next to nothing?


He has taken us into 2 admins. He is culpable for most of the s**t we are in.

He wants the Bulls to succeed, is this the best way to go about it?

Maybe I'm just angry and looking for someone to blame. I know it's not as simple as that. But he is not coming out of this particularly well as far as I'm concerned.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:13 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1443
Three hundred and eighty!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:27 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3628
Location: Somewhere ironically iconic
debaser wrote:
He has taken us into 2 admins. He is culpable for most of the s**t we are in.

He wants the Bulls to succeed, is this the best way to go about it?

Maybe I'm just angry and looking for someone to blame. I know it's not as simple as that. But he is not coming out of this particularly well as far as I'm concerned.


I'm inclined to mostly agree. Not paying the tax we owe on money earned appears to have been the tipping point, and for that id say Marc green is entirely responsible as the owner. The poor league performance and finishing position didn't help obviously, but poor appointments and squad management caused that, again the buck ultimately stops with him so my sympathy level is low for mg and i wouldn't want him to regain control and any money should go to hmrc and suppliers before mg.
The Iconic Odsal stadium, home to the Iconic RFL brand the Bradford Bulls...

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:28 pm
el red Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 319
Location: Yorkshire
Just for clarity, The Leo Group have only come forward in the past week

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:37 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 486
el red wrote:
Just for clarity, The Leo Group have only come forward in the past week

So I guess they are now in talks. Hope this gets sorted asap. Ross Heptinstall says no talks after tomorrow.

Do you no em el red?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:50 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 486
I don't think I can take another day of this.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:59 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1443
RickyF1 wrote:
I don't think I can take another day of this.

Have a biscuit, an early night and tomorrow you can watch CBeebies! :SUBMISSION:

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:02 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 486
hindle xiii wrote:
Have a biscuit, an early night and tomorrow you can watch CBeebies! :SUBMISSION:

Ha ha. I will go to pub instead.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:13 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1443
Just as long as we get to 400 pages.

That is all that matters now.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, BiltonRobin, Bing [Bot], Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, Cassandra, childofthenorthern, debaser, Disney cat, dr_noangel, Duckman, eddievan, el red, EW for PM, Gareth1984, hezza1969, HiramC, Iggy79, jeffvickers, josefw, judge the jules, Keiththered, king benny, knock-on, martinwildbull, newgroundb4wakey, Nothus, Nozzy, redeverready, RickyF1, roofaldo2, rossybull, Scarey71, simon_tem, Slugger McBatt, The Avenger, The Writer, thepimp007, Tricky2309, Trustafox, vbfg, Wheels, wombull, woolly07, zapperbull and 572 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,5981,96175,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  