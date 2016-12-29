|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
The impending wage bill will presumably play a large part in that!
I agree. Not looking great.
One would assume and sales agreement was reached with the failed bidder with the RFL, so hopefully the new bidder agrees with that and then only the dreaded administrator to pass the bid. Or Green accepting what money he gets back (the f##king dog)
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:12 pm
|
|
Nothus wrote:
Did he cause it? Or did our p*ss poor performances and 5th place finish in 2016 cause it? In either case I'm fairly certain this wasn't his original intention.
Until we have some official statements from the administrators, we don't know who or why a bid is being blocked. Maybe it's hmrc and not Green who is blocking it? Or perhaps the bidder is taking the mickey and offering them next to nothing?
He has taken us into 2 admins. He is culpable for most of the s**t we are in.
He wants the Bulls to succeed, is this the best way to go about it?
Maybe I'm just angry and looking for someone to blame. I know it's not as simple as that. But he is not coming out of this particularly well as far as I'm concerned.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:13 pm
|
|
Three hundred and eighty!
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:27 pm
|
|
debaser wrote:
He has taken us into 2 admins. He is culpable for most of the s**t we are in.
He wants the Bulls to succeed, is this the best way to go about it?
Maybe I'm just angry and looking for someone to blame. I know it's not as simple as that. But he is not coming out of this particularly well as far as I'm concerned.
I'm inclined to mostly agree. Not paying the tax we owe on money earned appears to have been the tipping point, and for that id say Marc green is entirely responsible as the owner. The poor league performance and finishing position didn't help obviously, but poor appointments and squad management caused that, again the buck ultimately stops with him so my sympathy level is low for mg and i wouldn't want him to regain control and any money should go to hmrc and suppliers before mg.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:28 pm
|
el red
Strong-running second rower
|
Just for clarity, The Leo Group have only come forward in the past week
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:37 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
|
el red wrote:
Just for clarity, The Leo Group have only come forward in the past week
So I guess they are now in talks. Hope this gets sorted asap. Ross Heptinstall says no talks after tomorrow.
Do you no em el red?
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:50 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
|
I don't think I can take another day of this.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:59 pm
|
|
RickyF1 wrote:
I don't think I can take another day of this.
Have a biscuit, an early night and tomorrow you can watch CBeebies!
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:02 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
|
hindle xiii wrote:
Have a biscuit, an early night and tomorrow you can watch CBeebies!
Ha ha. I will go to pub instead.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 8:13 pm
|
|
Just as long as we get to 400 pages.
That is all that matters now.
|
