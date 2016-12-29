debaser wrote: Part of me would rather we were liquidated so that Green gets f**k all.

hindle xiii wrote: Read a snippet on Sunday Times and he was £50m in late noughties, £42m the year after. And Courier has £56m in 2011.



Not that it isn't to be sniffed at btw.

If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all?Someone linked an article about Sawrij in this thread last night. I think it was from 2011 and it cited the company's annual turnover back then at roughly £50m. If it's only grown since then I don't see why a value of £400m is unrealistic.