|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3947
Location: Bradford
|
debaser wrote:
Part of me would rather we were liquidated so that Green gets f**k all.
If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all?
hindle xiii wrote:
Read a snippet on Sunday Times and he was £50m in late noughties, £42m the year after. And Courier has £56m in 2011.
Not that it isn't to be sniffed at btw.
Someone linked an article about Sawrij in this thread last night. I think it was from 2011 and it cited the company's annual turnover back then at roughly £50m. If it's only grown since then I don't see why a value of £400m is unrealistic.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:35 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14806
Location: Gods County
|
Nothus wrote:
If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all?
Because people have got this idea into their head he is been greedy now having heard the rumour he took the season ticket money and provident money out before the admin which are both unfounded rumours.
|
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.
Michael Jordan
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:46 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Here
|
Nothus wrote:
If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all.
Why cause this unholy mess then? And why block a bid if he has any good intentions at all?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:52 pm
|
Joined:
Thu Sep 18, 2003 11:57 amPosts:
2469Location:
Halifax
|
Looks like another ideal Bulls ownerhttp://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... _licences/
Also aren't you concerned that your "perfect for waste management" real estate will be owned by someone in the waste management business, who only came forward at the last minute. When he sensed a business opportunity.
|
"Let only those who enter do so with pride and the determination to uphold the traditions of the club".
http://www.FaxFans.co.uk
http://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk
Halifax Tag RL. Interested in playing? Visit http://www.pitchero.com/clubs/halifaxcommunityrugbyleague/
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:57 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1440
|
Not only do we steal their fans we steal their business men too.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:59 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3453Location:
Hornsea
|
Nat (Rugby_Aholic) wrote:
Looks like another ideal Bulls ownerhttp://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... _licences/
Also aren't you concerned that your "perfect for waste management" real estate will be owned by someone in the waste management business, who only came forward at the last minute. When he sensed a business opportunity.
Now look what you've all done. You've woken the Fax fans up.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3947
Location: Bradford
|
debaser wrote:
Why cause this unholy mess then? And why block a bid if he has any good intentions at all?
Did he cause it? Or did our p*ss poor performances and 5th place finish in 2016 cause it? In either case I'm fairly certain this wasn't his original intention.
Until we have some official statements from the administrators, we don't know who or why a bid is being blocked. Maybe it's hmrc and not Green who is blocking it? Or perhaps the bidder is taking the mickey and offering them next to nothing?
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:05 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 482
|
I want us to survive more than anything but how long does this take.
Ross, suggest if nothing tomorrow no more talking. I would guess that means we are done
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Dbvada, debaser, dr_noangel, eddievan, Equinox, EW for PM, feebleweasel, Ferocious Aardvark, FevGrinder, Frank Whitcombe, hezza1969, hindle xiii, Homer_J_Simpson, jockabull, Joe Banjo, josefw, Khlav Kalash, king benny, mumbyisgod, Nothus, Old Gobfull, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, redeverready, RickyF1, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, sirkeith, Slugger McBatt, Ste100Centurions, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Tricky2309, weighman, Wheels, Wigg'n, wombull, woolly07 and 682 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|