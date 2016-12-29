WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:30 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3946
Location: Bradford
debaser wrote:
Part of me would rather we were liquidated so that Green gets f**k all.


If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all?


hindle xiii wrote:
Read a snippet on Sunday Times and he was £50m in late noughties, £42m the year after. And Courier has £56m in 2011.

Not that it isn't to be sniffed at btw.


Someone linked an article about Sawrij in this thread last night. I think it was from 2011 and it cited the company's annual turnover back then at roughly £50m. If it's only grown since then I don't see why a value of £400m is unrealistic.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:35 pm
redeverready User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14806
Location: Gods County
Nothus wrote:
If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all?

Because people have got this idea into their head he is been greedy now having heard the rumour he took the season ticket money and provident money out before the admin which are both unfounded rumours.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:46 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9340
Location: Here
    Nothus wrote:
    If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all.


    Why cause this unholy mess then? And why block a bid if he has any good intentions at all?
    (and I feel fine)
    Previous

    Who is online

    Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, ATS1, Billy tiger, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Craven Park Red, Dbvada, debaser, dr_noangel, eddievan, Equinox, EW for PM, feebleweasel, Ferocious Aardvark, FevGrinder, Frank Whitcombe, hindle xiii, HiramC, Homer_J_Simpson, Honest Joe, illy, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, Joe Banjo, josefw, judge the jules, Khlav Kalash, king benny, Malfax, mumbyisgod, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Nothus, Old Gobfull, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, redeverready, RickyF1, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, Ste100Centurions, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, Trustafox, weighman, Wheels, Wigg'n, wombull, woolly07 and 734 guests

    Quick Reply

    Subject: Message:
       
    Post a reply

    Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




    All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

    Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

    RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

    Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
    POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
    4,494,5422,10375,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
    Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
    DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
    YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
    R
    L
    F
    A
    N
    A
    L
    Y
    T
    I
    C
    S


    Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
    Change these prefs/or turn this off...

    FIXTURES/RESULTS

    W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
    L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
    L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
    L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
    L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
    L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
    L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
    L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
    L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
    W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
    L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
    L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
    L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
    W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
    L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
    L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
    W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
    W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
    W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
    W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
    L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
    W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
    W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
    W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
    W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
    W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
    L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
    L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
    L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
    L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
    W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
    L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
    L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
    Tab two Tab three

    Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
    LOGIN HERE
    or REGISTER for more features!.
      4th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R1
    		TOULOUSE
    v
    		BATLEY  
      5th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R1
    		OLDHAM
    v
    		SHEFFIELD  
      5th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R1
    		SWINTON
    v
    		LONDON  
      5th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R1
    		HULL KR
    v
    		BRADFORD  
      5th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R1
    		HALIFAX
    v
    		FEATHERSTONE  
      5th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R1
    		ROCHDALE
    v
    		DEWSBURY  
      9th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R1
    		ST. HELENS
    v
    		LEEDSTV  
      10th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R1
    		WIDNES
    v
    		HUDDERSFIELD  
      10th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R1
    		CASTLEFORD
    v
    		LEIGHTV  
      11th Feb : 13:15
    SL-R1
    		SALFORD
    v
    		WIGAN  
      11th Feb : 18:00
    SL-R1
    		CATALANS
    v
    		WARRINGTONTV  