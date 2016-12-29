|
debaser wrote:
Part of me would rather we were liquidated so that Green gets f**k all.
If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all?
hindle xiii wrote:
Read a snippet on Sunday Times and he was £50m in late noughties, £42m the year after. And Courier has £56m in 2011.
Not that it isn't to be sniffed at btw.
Someone linked an article about Sawrij in this thread last night. I think it was from 2011 and it cited the company's annual turnover back then at roughly £50m. If it's only grown since then I don't see why a value of £400m is unrealistic.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:35 pm
Nothus wrote:
If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all?
Because people have got this idea into their head he is been greedy now having heard the rumour he took the season ticket money and provident money out before the admin which are both unfounded rumours.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:46 pm
Nothus wrote:
If he put 650k of his own money into the club to try and keep it going, why would you want him to lose it all.
Why cause this unholy mess then? And why block a bid if he has any good intentions at all?
(and I feel fine)
