Just been on Radio Leeds, though a bit light on specifics, it seems that the previous bid has been rejected by the administrator/creditors but a 'new' bid is now being considered, so we're not yet being wound up. They don't know who is behind the bid, though they believe it might be a splinter from one of the other groups plus someone new. So they 'believe' it 'might' be...as I say, a bit light on specifics.



Also, as a potential creditor [via my paid for season ticket] I wonder why I haven't been asked to attend the meeting?