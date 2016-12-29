|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8855
Location: Bradbados
|
Just been on Radio Leeds, though a bit light on specifics, it seems that the previous bid has been rejected by the administrator/creditors but a 'new' bid is now being considered, so we're not yet being wound up. They don't know who is behind the bid, though they believe it might be a splinter from one of the other groups plus someone new. So they 'believe' it 'might' be...as I say, a bit light on specifics.
Also, as a potential creditor [via my paid for season ticket] I wonder why I haven't been asked to attend the meeting?
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9337
Location: Here
|
Bulliac wrote:
Just been on Radio Leeds, though a bit light on specifics, it seems that the previous bid has been rejected by the administrator/creditors but a 'new' bid is now being considered, so we're not yet being wound up. They don't know who is behind the bid, though they believe it might be a splinter from one of the other groups plus someone new. So they 'believe' it 'might' be...as I say, a bit light on specifics.
Also, as a potential creditor [via my paid for season ticket] I wonder why I haven't been asked to attend the meeting?
Nothing as to why the bid was rejected though? Do you think we will ever know?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:33 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 69
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Now I'm confused.
El red says Danny (Leo Group) is the new bid - but Frank is suggesting that Danny Sawrij has been in since the beginning.
At one point I thought both Frank & El Red knew the true story - but now even they are contradicting each other.
Can the real bidder please stand up
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, ant1, Ashton Bears, ATS1, Bicesterbull, bigalf, Bramley Dog, BRIXTON, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, debaser, Div, dr_noangel, eddievan, el red, EW for PM, Faxnay, FevGrinder, Frank Whitcombe, Google Adsense [Bot], grattanboy, HalifaxCougar, HaworthBull, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, Iggy79, illy, jockabull, josefw, jpleigh, judge the jules, king benny, Lord Magoon, M62 J30 TRINITY, Malfax, martinwildbull, mh, mumbyisgod, n empsall, Nothus, Nozzy, Paul124897, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, rossybull, RoverAndOut, RoyBoy29, sir steve menzies, Slugger McBatt, Smack him Jimmy, Stockwell & Smales, tikkabull, Tricky2309, Trustafox, VanGinger, weighman, Wheels, wombull, woolly07, wtid71 and 790 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|