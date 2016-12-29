WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:42 pm
New bid is Leo group

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:43 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Coming from you! The biggest culprit for leading fans a long by pretending to be in the know! Least Frank's claims have been right im the past. May still be right on this one.

Anyway sounds like there is a new bidder. Whether the one rejected was Chalmers or the Leo group ive no idea.


I'm confident the one that was rejected was Chalmers - Sadlers exact words were:

"Just spoken to Andrew Chalmers, the former chief of the NZRL, who tells me that his bid to buy @OfficialBullsRL has been rejected."

Pretty bold statement to make if he hasn't actually spoken to him directly!

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:43 pm
We are now on page 375.
Can anyone please point me to a post where anything said actually turned out to be true to the point where we can point to it.
Other than that, there are a few pretending to know things but can't actually say anything. Beware social media and palm readers as they use the words that can mean a host of outcomes.
Use it as an entertainment and you are fine. Start to believe everything and you are on a slippery slope.
The chase to get to 200, 300 and now 400 pages is fueling the nonsense people are forced to put out.
The only people who have said nothing today are the ones who really know what is happening.
Be patient, sit back and have another drink.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:58 pm
So have the Leo group (Danny Sawrij) been Franks' person all along? Ironic that Mick has just tweeted a min ago that a new bid (Sawrij) has been put forward. One has to wonder if RLFANS is Mick's source :lol:
Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:03 pm
Mick's blocked me on twitter! :o

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:04 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
So have the Leo group (Danny Sawrij) been Franks' person all along? Ironic that Mick has just tweeted a min ago that a new bid (Sawrij) has been put forward. One has to wonder if RLFANS is Mick's source :lol:

Leo Group has been Franks horse all along.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:07 pm
Wheels wrote:
Mick's blocked me on twitter! :o

Snap
Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:10 pm
The mystery thickens.
Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:11 pm
Wheels wrote:
Mick's blocked me on twitter! :o


What did you do to get blocked?
Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 5:11 pm
Today has been a good day.
Confident of 400 tomorrow.
