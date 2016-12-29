We are now on page 375.

Can anyone please point me to a post where anything said actually turned out to be true to the point where we can point to it.

Other than that, there are a few pretending to know things but can't actually say anything. Beware social media and palm readers as they use the words that can mean a host of outcomes.

Use it as an entertainment and you are fine. Start to believe everything and you are on a slippery slope.

The chase to get to 200, 300 and now 400 pages is fueling the nonsense people are forced to put out.

The only people who have said nothing today are the ones who really know what is happening.

Be patient, sit back and have another drink.