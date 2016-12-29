WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:34 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 480
Would like Frank to make an appearance

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:35 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1918
Location: Bradford
debaser wrote:
Last week:
Administrator meets with bidder.
Bidder meets with RFL.
Bidder meets with RFL again.
All seem happy .
Although administrator confirms it would have to be approved by creditors.
debaser wrote:
All must be aware of bid at this point.

Today:
Administrator rejects bid..
Without asking creditors?
debaser wrote:
It doesn't make any sense.


Agreed
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:35 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 372
debaser wrote:
Last week:
Administrator meets with bidder.
Bidder meets with RFL.
Bidder meets with RFL again.
All seem happy.
All must be aware of bid at this point.

Today:
Administrator rejects bid.
It doesn't make any sense.


Therefore too many eggs in the one basket?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:42 pm
king benny Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:08 pm
Posts: 111
RickyF1 wrote:
Would like Frank to make an appearance

See his name down at the bottom, you never know
Meantime I'm off to the pub

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:44 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 288
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:49 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 480
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come

You still holding out and sticking to ya word Frank?

I don't understand anymore.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:53 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 15993
Location: Warrington
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come


Come on Frank, anyone can say there will be surprises to come. You are now trying to cover all bases. How about responding to the requests from some on here to give a little more
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:55 pm
bobsmyuncle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1866
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come

The Fat Man I can understand, but where does the Fat Lady come in? Is she the RFL tea lady?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:01 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8854
Location: Bradbados
Maybe we're obsessing too much with all the junk emanating from Twitter? I've long thought it to be fine for threatening to blow up airports [etc] but no-one serious is going to release any important statement via that platform. Hopefully the Admin will let us know something [maybe just something which shows him in a good light...] but at least it will be 'official' even if that turns out to be junk too.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, bobsmyuncle, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, ComeOnYouUll, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, Drust, eddievan, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, FevGrinder, Frank Whitcombe, Gareth1984, grattanboy, Highlander, Inoffski1, jockabull, josefw, king benny, martinwildbull, maurice, MicktheGled, mystic eddie, NEwildcat, Nothus, Nozzy, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, sir steve menzies, sirkeith, Slugger McBatt, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Thackley Bulls, The Avenger, The Phantom Horseman, tikkabull, Towns88, Tricky2309, victarmeldrew, Wheels, wombull, woolly07 and 776 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,3862,03075,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  