|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 480
|
Would like Frank to make an appearance
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:35 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1918
Location: Bradford
|
debaser wrote:
Last week:
Administrator meets with bidder.
Bidder meets with RFL.
Bidder meets with RFL again.
All seem happy .
Although administrator confirms it would have to be approved by creditors.
debaser wrote:
All must be aware of bid at this point.
Today:
Administrator rejects bid..
Without asking creditors?
debaser wrote:
It doesn't make any sense.
Agreed
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:35 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 372
|
debaser wrote:
Last week:
Administrator meets with bidder.
Bidder meets with RFL.
Bidder meets with RFL again.
All seem happy.
All must be aware of bid at this point.
Today:
Administrator rejects bid.
It doesn't make any sense.
Therefore too many eggs in the one basket?
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:08 pm
Posts: 111
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Would like Frank to make an appearance
See his name down at the bottom, you never know
Meantime I'm off to the pub
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 288
|
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:49 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 480
|
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come
You still holding out and sticking to ya word Frank?
I don't understand anymore.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:53 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
15993Location:
Warrington
|
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come
Come on Frank, anyone can say there will be surprises to come. You are now trying to cover all bases. How about responding to the requests from some on here to give a little more
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:55 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 04, 2008 2:03 am
Posts: 1866
|
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Fat lady hasn't sung yet, said there'd be some surprises to come
The Fat Man I can understand, but where does the Fat Lady come in? Is she the RFL tea lady?
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:01 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8854
Location: Bradbados
|
Maybe we're obsessing too much with all the junk emanating from Twitter? I've long thought it to be fine for threatening to blow up airports [etc] but no-one serious is going to release any important statement via that platform. Hopefully the Admin will let us know something [maybe just something which shows him in a good light...] but at least it will be 'official' even if that turns out to be junk too.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, bobsmyuncle, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, ComeOnYouUll, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, Drust, eddievan, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, FevGrinder, Frank Whitcombe, Gareth1984, grattanboy, Highlander, Inoffski1, jockabull, josefw, king benny, martinwildbull, maurice, MicktheGled, mystic eddie, NEwildcat, Nothus, Nozzy, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, PHILISAN, phillgee, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, sir steve menzies, sirkeith, Slugger McBatt, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Thackley Bulls, The Avenger, The Phantom Horseman, tikkabull, Towns88, Tricky2309, victarmeldrew, Wheels, wombull, woolly07 and 776 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|