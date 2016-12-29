|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 1917
Location: Bradford
|
Highlander wrote:
1) Caisley & his consortium
2) Lamb + others
3) The Wasps people
4) Chalmers - the new Zealand consortium?
5) Irvine + others
6) mandy Koucash
7) Leo group
8 ) BPA Texas based chairman
any more?
Obviously some of the above could have joined forces at any point in the last few weeks
There's method in my madness - now we can speculate. Frank has said that his bidder wants to develop on & off the field, plenty of cash & didn't go away when was initially turned down over the lease.
Who out of all that fits that criteria?
Caisley & Lamb dont have the cash.
BPA chairman & Mandy Koucash have publicly said they're not interested
Irvine said he was turned down by admin
Chalmers & Leo group seem to have been turned down today?
Just leaves the Wasps guy - Thorne?
Anyone got any better speculation?
|
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:19 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 477
|
West Yorkshire sports
UPDATE: Discussions continue between RFL & administrator re further bid to buy #bradfordbulls following rejection of 'consortium' offer. https://t.co/CQEVEvl4fP
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 371
|
RickyF1 wrote:
West Yorkshire sports
UPDATE: Discussions continue between RFL & administrator re further bid to buy #bradfordbulls following rejection of 'consortium' offer. https://t.co/CQEVEvl4fP
Well all criteria that needs to be met should surely be known to both parties.Please let a deal be pushed through tonight!
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 27, 2011 12:08 pm
Posts: 110
|
andycapp wrote:
According to telegraph and Arugs a new bid is being considered.
Got an awful feeling that could be Green after he rejected the deal offered by the administrators. Hope my gut is wrong
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:28 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9329
Location: Here
|
RickyF1 wrote:
West Yorkshire sports
UPDATE: Discussions continue between RFL & administrator re further bid to buy #bradfordbulls following rejection of 'consortium' offer. https://t.co/CQEVEvl4fP
Rejection of bid by who? The administrator? Seriously. I mean what the absolute f*** is going on?
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:28 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25486
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
God knows. But I've had enough for today.
|
