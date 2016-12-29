|
I can't be ar5ed looking back over the previous 370 pages TBH Highlander.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:57 pm
Highlander wrote:
Can people actually list the (up to 12) interested parties which we've supposedly had in this admin?
1) Caisley & his consortium
2) Lamb + others
3) The Wasps people
4) Chalmers - the new Zealand consortium?
5) Irvine + others
any more?
Mandy Koucash?
Leo Group (although Im unsure if theyre linked to any of the above)
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:57 pm
Summary of today:
One person on twitter says Andrew Chalmers bid has been declined
Few more media out let's report the same
Mick says there is a meeting at 1
Nothing official so who bloody knows???????
Edit. Half of the forum are now having a beer to try and relax and I have a banging headache
Last edited by RickyF1
on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:03 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:02 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I can't be ar5ed looking back over the previous 370 pages TBH Highlander.
Of course not, I just thought there was potential in using the collective memory of the forum. Those 5 were all I could remember...
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:04 pm
1) Caisley & his consortium
2) Lamb + others
3) The Wasps people
4) Chalmers - the new Zealand consortium?
5) Irvine + others
6) mandy Koucash
7) Leo group
8 ) BPA Texas based chairman
any more?
Obviously some of the above could have joined forces at any point in the last few weeks
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:08 pm
Uncle Tom Cobley consortium?
Gledhill Associates "Tweets, Tw@ts and To55ers!"??
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:14 pm
Highlander wrote:
1) Caisley & his consortium
2) Lamb + others
3) The Wasps people
4) Chalmers - the new Zealand consortium?
5) Irvine + others
6) mandy Koucash
7) Leo group
8 ) BPA Texas based chairman
any more?
Obviously some of the above could have joined forces at any point in the last few weeks
All this quality interest, it does make you wonder how, other than an opportune moment, MG got his hands on us.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:17 pm
T&A have updated their story to include a new bidder coming forward
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:17 pm
According to telegraph and Arugs a new bid is being considered.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:17 pm
Highlander wrote:
Obviously some of the above could have joined forces at any point in the last few weeks
This is one of the things that could easily throw us. Also I guess you'd have to add Marc Green and he said his aim from the outset was to get the club back off the Administrators....in the shortest time possible! Ha!
