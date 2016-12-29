|
|
PHILISAN wrote:
I'm in LGI all day tomorrow for a flippin' cancer op...so I need an outcome to boost me up today!
perspective!! all the best.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:22 pm
|
|
dummyrunner wrote:
perspective!! all the best.
Yes absolutely.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:22 pm
|
|
Thanks guys for the support...Appreciated. Bulls outcome parity with mine.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:23 pm
|
|
PHILISAN wrote:
I'm in LGI all day tomorrow for a flippin' cancer op...so I need an outcome to boost me up today!
Hope it goes well pal. Thoughts are with you mate.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:26 pm
|
|
PHILISAN wrote:
I'm in LGI all day tomorrow for a flippin' cancer op...so I need an outcome to boost me up today!
Of the two, your op is way more important - best of luck, hope we get some positive news to give you your boost!
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:26 pm
|
|
PHILISAN wrote:
I'm in LGI all day tomorrow for a flippin' cancer op...so I need an outcome to boost me up today!
Hope all goes well...
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:26 pm
|
|
PHILISAN wrote:
I'm in LGI all day tomorrow for a flippin' cancer op...so I need an outcome to boost me up today!
Hope it goes well mate; then you can party with the rest of us.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:33 pm
|
|
PHILISAN wrote:
I'm in LGI all day tomorrow for a flippin' cancer op...so I need an outcome to boost me up today!
Well let's hope there's some good news today, but more importantly here's hoping it all goes well tomorrow.
|
