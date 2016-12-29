WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:41 pm
el red Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 316
Location: Yorkshire
rugbyreddog wrote:
RFL result of best practice investigation.
1. Pay all salaries and taxes
2. Pay suppliers bills
3. take ticket money
4. sell memorabilia etc
5. Take 1&2 from 3&4
6 Ask sugar daddy to pick up slack.
Simples

Well Green did 3 & 4, just not 1 & 2. He didn't have the resources to comply with 6 either.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:41 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3447
Location: Hornsea
With regards to the way Rohan has conducted I think it has been exemplary. I would also add that the two coaches that took us thru' the previous Admins also acted way above the call of duty.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:42 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5675
roofaldo2 wrote:
Will 2016 claim another victim?


Let's not get into all that again
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:44 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 466
Can't someone over rule MG as he got the club in this mess.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:48 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6308
Location: LS9
rugbyreddog wrote:
With regards to the way Rohan has conducted I think it has been exemplary. I would also add that the two coaches that took us thru' the previous Admins also acted way above the call of duty.


Absolutely. The conduct of Franny, Potter and now Rohan was/is outstanding. I'm confident Brian Smith will be equally professional throughout Admin 4.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:50 pm
sir steve menzies Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 29, 2010 8:13 pm
Posts: 454
RickyF1 wrote:
Can't someone over rule MG as he got the club in this mess.


once this clears up, I hope MG has a good lawyer.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:52 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 15992
Location: Warrington
roofaldo2 wrote:
Will 2016 claim another victim? Will we ever actually hear anything that tells us either bloody way? Is there nothing that can penetrate the lack of perspicacious prophet peddling ponderous and prolific pronouns on the precarious possibilities?

Find out tomorrow, same Bulls Time, same Bulls Channel.


You are just taking the 'p' now :D
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:54 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5675
Aren't wages due tomorrow? Thought under operating rules the players have to be paid. Hope there is some cash left in the pot to do it.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:59 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 357
Can't be good news now I fear

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:02 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 466
Rohan Smith still been positive on twitter. Respect to him.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, ATS1, bigalf, Blotto, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, burybabe, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, colgre, dddooommm, debaser, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, dummyrunner, el red, Equinox, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, Frank Whitcombe, GiantDee, Ginger, grattanboy, hezza1969, Highlander, jockabull, Keiththered, king benny, mickeyboy, mumbyisgod, Nothus, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, sir steve menzies, sirkeith, Smack him Jimmy, Steel City Bull, STEVENM1000, Surely not, thepimp007, tikkabull, Tricky2309, Trustafox, VanGinger, Wheels, wombull, woolly07 and 735 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,494,2262,00175,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  