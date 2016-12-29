|
el red
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 316
Location: Yorkshire
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
RFL result of best practice investigation.
1. Pay all salaries and taxes
2. Pay suppliers bills
3. take ticket money
4. sell memorabilia etc
5. Take 1&2 from 3&4
6 Ask sugar daddy to pick up slack.
Simples
Well Green did 3 & 4, just not 1 & 2. He didn't have the resources to comply with 6 either.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:41 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3447Location:
Hornsea
|
With regards to the way Rohan has conducted I think it has been exemplary. I would also add that the two coaches that took us thru' the previous Admins also acted way above the call of duty.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5675
|
roofaldo2 wrote:
Will 2016 claim another victim?
Let's not get into all that again
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:44 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 466
|
Can't someone over rule MG as he got the club in this mess.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:48 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6308Location:
LS9
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
With regards to the way Rohan has conducted I think it has been exemplary. I would also add that the two coaches that took us thru' the previous Admins also acted way above the call of duty.
Absolutely. The conduct of Franny, Potter and now Rohan was/is outstanding. I'm confident Brian Smith will be equally professional throughout Admin 4.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:50 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 29, 2010 8:13 pm
Posts: 454
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Can't someone over rule MG as he got the club in this mess.
once this clears up, I hope MG has a good lawyer.
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:52 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
15992Location:
Warrington
|
roofaldo2 wrote:
Will 2016 claim another victim? Will we ever actually hear anything that tells us either bloody way? Is there nothing that can penetrate the lack of perspicacious prophet peddling ponderous and prolific pronouns on the precarious possibilities?
Find out tomorrow, same Bulls Time, same Bulls Channel.
You are just taking the 'p' now
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5675
|
Aren't wages due tomorrow? Thought under operating rules the players have to be paid. Hope there is some cash left in the pot to do it.
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 12:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 357
|
Can't be good news now I fear
|
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 1:02 pm
|
RickyF1
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 466
|
Rohan Smith still been positive on twitter. Respect to him.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, andycapp, ATS1, bigalf, Blotto, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, burybabe, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, colgre, dddooommm, debaser, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, dummyrunner, el red, Equinox, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, Frank Whitcombe, GiantDee, Ginger, grattanboy, hezza1969, Highlander, jockabull, Keiththered, king benny, mickeyboy, mumbyisgod, Nothus, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, rambull1967, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, sir steve menzies, sirkeith, Smack him Jimmy, Steel City Bull, STEVENM1000, Surely not, thepimp007, tikkabull, Tricky2309, Trustafox, VanGinger, Wheels, wombull, woolly07 and 735 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|