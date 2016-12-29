sir steve menzies wrote:

Everyone needs to look back at the basic info we were given.

Green states he wwants control of the club as soon as possible. It becomes evident he will not pass the fit and proper tests. So his stance changes to where he wants to rake back as much as he can. The preferd bidder is clearly not wanting to pay green what he is wanting to the administrator is trying to negotiate a set price.

Green is throwing the spanner in the works because he hasn't got it his own way.



Also, even if the last source of info, I would still ignore what Mick says.