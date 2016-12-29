|
Bullseye wrote:
"The T&A understands...."
Sick of reading that.
Notice they've got trainee reporter to put his name to it, rather than one of full time reporters again too.
sir steve menzies wrote:
Everyone needs to look back at the basic info we were given.
Green states he wwants control of the club as soon as possible. It becomes evident he will not pass the fit and proper tests. So his stance changes to where he wants to rake back as much as he can. The preferd bidder is clearly not wanting to pay green what he is wanting to the administrator is trying to negotiate a set price.
Green is throwing the spanner in the works because he hasn't got it his own way.
Also, even if the last source of info, I would still ignore what Mick says.
I agree but Green won't get anything if the club is liquidated.
RickyF1 wrote:
I agree but Green won't get anything if the club is liquidated.
Which is why there is panic from GP and MG
If this bid is actually rejected, as being reported, there will be someone in the background who will step in.
