Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 184
If we had 4 bids .....3 needs to be rejected ?
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:31 am
Joined: Thu Apr 29, 2010 8:13 pm
Posts: 449
RickyF1 wrote:
How can the RFL accept a bid but not the administrator??
Administrator is still trying his hardest (don't know why as green wouldn't be accepted as a fit and proper person) to act in the interest of Marc green.
people complained about prior administrations, but at least information was trickled out and reasonable intervals. This has been a shambles with someone clearly still trying to play games in the background, regardless of what we are told ie "there is only one bid on the table"
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:34 am
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2868
Location: M16
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:35 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25476
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
sir steve menzies wrote:
Administrator is still trying his hardest (don't know why as green wouldn't be accepted as a fit and proper person) to act in the interest of Marc green.
How do you know this? Please don't say a journo told you (or Mick!).
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:39 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1705
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
How do you know this? Please don't say a journo told you (or Mick!).
It'll be another of Mick's pseudonyms (ala Peter Hood) because nobody on here listens to a word he says as himself any more.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:39 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25476
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:40 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25476
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
"The T&A understands...."
Sick of reading that.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:41 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1705
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/news/14992621.Bid_to_buy_Bradford_Bulls_rejected_by_administrator/
David Jagger, trainee reporter, understands this because he saw Martyn Sadler tweet it.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:41 am
Joined: Thu Apr 29, 2010 8:13 pm
Posts: 449
Bullseye wrote:
sir steve menzies wrote:
Administrator is still trying his hardest (don't know why as green wouldn't be accepted as a fit and proper person) to act in the interest of Marc green.
How do you know this? Please don't say a journo told you (or Mick!).
Everyone needs to look back at the basic info we were given.
Green states he wwants control of the club as soon as possible. It becomes evident he will not pass the fit and proper tests. So his stance changes to where he wants to rake back as much as he can. The preferd bidder is clearly not wanting to pay green what he is wanting to the administrator is trying to negotiate a set price.
Green is throwing the spanner in the works because he hasn't got it his own way.
Also, even if the last source of info, I would still ignore what Mick says.
Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:42 am
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3649
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Bullseye wrote:
I'm taking anything reported by a journo with a big pinch of salt. A thing I've learnt in this whole process is that journalists don't know any more than us.
Either Sadler is just tree shaking cause he knows as much as the rest of us, if there really is no other bidder left that just leaves Marc Green who intimated in his original statement that if nobody else picked up the Club he would take it back!
Worryingly Gledhill hasn't tweeted on this as yet, so either he's overslept or actually got lucky again
