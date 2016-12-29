RickyF1 wrote:
How can the RFL accept a bid but not the administrator??
Administrator is still trying his hardest (don't know why as green wouldn't be accepted as a fit and proper person) to act in the interest of Marc green.
people complained about prior administrations, but at least information was trickled out and reasonable intervals. This has been a shambles with someone clearly still trying to play games in the background, regardless of what we are told ie "there is only one bid on the table"
