RickyF1 wrote: How can the RFL accept a bid but not the administrator??

Administrator is still trying his hardest (don't know why as green wouldn't be accepted as a fit and proper person) to act in the interest of Marc green.people complained about prior administrations, but at least information was trickled out and reasonable intervals. This has been a shambles with someone clearly still trying to play games in the background, regardless of what we are told ie "there is only one bid on the table"