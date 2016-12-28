|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4919
Location: Over there
|
Last edited by Slugger McBatt
on Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:47 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:47 pm
|
el red
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 313
Location: Yorkshire
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
And been convicted twice for not adhering to the rules and regulations relating to the conduct of his businesses (as per Wikipedia - although it may be that he just had to carry the can as owner, rather than active involvement). He'll love the salary cap stuff!
He should make the transition seamless then lol
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4919
Location: Over there
|
el red wrote:
He should make the transition seamless then lol
Man makes money out of dead bulls.
There's a prophesy there somewhere ....
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:49 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3444Location:
Hornsea
|
About time the rest of Bradford got to smell the stinky lorries and not just Queensbury.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:56 pm
|
Wheels
100% League Network Sponsor
Joined:
Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:27 pmPosts:
18257Location:
loverugbyleague.com towers, Headingley
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can't help but think that the closer we get to quarter to five on Friday the more it is likely to be bad news.
Still, good news about the chocolate oranges though.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 63
Location: Depends whose asking
|
Given Mr Sawrij's desire to keep his Dads memory alive, I'm happy for our name to change to Bradford Leo's or Leo's Bulls
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:21 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 14, 2010 6:15 pm
Posts: 310
|
Wheels wrote:
Still, good news about the chocolate oranges though.
Well played.
|
'We've got Alan Carr'
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: andycapp, bob bob bobin robin, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, dddooommm, debaser, Duckman, EW for PM, Faxnay, Ghost of Piggys Mate, Ginger, Highlander, HiramC, jockabull, Keiththered, LU2, martinwildbull, mystic eddie, normycat, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, Raggytash, redeverready, RickyF1, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Sensei-Bull, Stul, The Avenger, TrinityIHC, Trustafox, vbfg, Wheels and 229 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|