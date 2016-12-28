WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:44 pm
el red wrote:
Congratulations you win a prize off the top shelf


And been convicted twice for not adhering to the rules and regulations relating to the conduct of his businesses (as per Wikipedia - although it may be that he just had to carry the can as owner, rather than active involvement). He'll love the salary cap stuff!

Quite a good profile here:
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/business/profile-danny-sawrij-managing-director-who-thrives-on-making-success-out-of-waste-1-3703280
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:47 pm
Slugger McBatt wrote:
And been convicted twice for not adhering to the rules and regulations relating to the conduct of his businesses (as per Wikipedia - although it may be that he just had to carry the can as owner, rather than active involvement). He'll love the salary cap stuff!

He should make the transition seamless then lol

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:49 pm
el red wrote:
He should make the transition seamless then lol


Man makes money out of dead bulls.

There's a prophesy there somewhere ....
Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:49 pm
About time the rest of Bradford got to smell the stinky lorries and not just Queensbury.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:56 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can't help but think that the closer we get to quarter to five on Friday the more it is likely to be bad news.


Still, good news about the chocolate oranges though.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:14 pm
Given Mr Sawrij's desire to keep his Dads memory alive, I'm happy for our name to change to Bradford Leo's or Leo's Bulls

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:21 pm
Wheels wrote:
Still, good news about the chocolate oranges though.


Well played.
