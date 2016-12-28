I'd be skeptical that the EA would permit Odsal to be used as a landfill site, especially for hazardous wastes. Perhaps they'd allow it to be a burial site for inert trade wastes such as rubble and aggregates but I still can't see it. Landfill isn't so much a "thing of the past", it's just frowned upon more and it is viewed as a last resort option for management of waste. European targets dictated that we had to divert 90% of waste away from landfill by 2030 (I think) so local authorities may face sanctions for landfill if they overuse it. Brexit might change that a bit mind you.