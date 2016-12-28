|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 447
Location: Rossendale
|
I'd be skeptical that the EA would permit Odsal to be used as a landfill site, especially for hazardous wastes. Perhaps they'd allow it to be a burial site for inert trade wastes such as rubble and aggregates but I still can't see it. Landfill isn't so much a "thing of the past", it's just frowned upon more and it is viewed as a last resort option for management of waste. European targets dictated that we had to divert 90% of waste away from landfill by 2030 (I think) so local authorities may face sanctions for landfill if they overuse it. Brexit might change that a bit mind you.
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9319
Location: Here
|
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:26 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6307Location:
LS9
|
debaser wrote:
So close now.
Why you need to keep us updated on your rampant onanism is beyond me.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:30 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1699
Location: Bradford
|
thepimp007 wrote:
How about we make a stand, infiltrate an ale establishment and drink until an announcement is made, could get sponsors for every pint to support bullbuilder?
I like to think I can handle my ale rather well. But I think if I had to drink until an announcement was made, I feel my poor liver wouldn't appreciate the weeks of non stop boozing and pack in to not allow me to attend any club that remains.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 447
Location: Rossendale
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
Why you need to keep us updated on your rampant onanism is beyond me.
Was the word "masturbation" too profound that you had to say onanism, similar to Alan Partridge in Knowing Me Knowing Yule?
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9319
Location: Here
|
Pumpetypump wrote:
Why you need to keep us updated on your rampant onanism is beyond me.
It's for the webcam.
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 6:49 pm
|
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6307Location:
LS9
|
DrFeelgood wrote:
Was the word "masturbation" too profound that you had to say onanism, similar to Alan Partridge in Knowing Me Knowing Yule?
I was hoping the turn of phrase would invite a query and that, in replying, I would get us closer to 350 and salvation. My favourite quote of Alan's is "Lynn I've peirced my foot on a spike".
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: billypop, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, charlie, debaser, DrFeelgood, dummyrunner, EW for PM, Fax Machine, Ginger, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, HaworthBull, hezza1969, Hudd-Shay, Iggy79, jockabull, josefw, LU2, MDF3, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, redeverready, RickyF1, rlbet, rossybull, vbfg, Wheels, wombull and 411 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|