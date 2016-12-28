|
With the Odsal Stadium site reported to be valued at £30,000,000 plus for use with waste management - it has high value worth to any buyer. https://t.co/S4Iu4ZYYH5
More than £30mil?!?
'We've got Alan Carr'
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:58 pm
mat
Trustafox wrote:
Only has that value to the freehold owner (Bradford council), if they chose to sell it. Leaseholder can't use it for that.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:02 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Having made the previous one redundant, they won't be able to appoint someone to that specific job for 6 months by law I believe. Suggests other sports people covering it is at least the medium term plan.
Well, yeah, we al know what the law says, as it's the JOB which is redundant, not the person. But we all also know that the 'job' is simply redefined, so 'Bulls Reporter disappears and the new guy becomes 'rugby correspondent' or 'executive sports writer [oval ball variety]', or some such nonsense.
What is true though, is that the T&A could regret it if they don't get up to speed on Bulls' coverage.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:10 pm
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 654
debaser wrote:
Does anyone fancy a pint?
How about we make a stand, infiltrate an ale establishment and drink until an announcement is made, could get sponsors for every pint to support bullbuilder?
Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:43 pm
RickyF1
I can't imagine anyone, even Bradford Council putting a tip at odsal. Just cos of where it is. I maybe wrong.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:43 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9317
Location: Here
thepimp007 wrote:
How about we make a stand, infiltrate an ale establishment and drink until an announcement is made, could get sponsors for every pint to support bullbuilder?
That's an excellent plan.
(and I feel fine)
Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:54 pm
RickyF1
Also landfills are a thing of the past, with working in construction. It's all about energy from waste sites.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:09 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8847
Location: Bradbados
RickyF1 wrote:
Also landfills are a thing of the past, with working in construction. It's all about energy from waste sites.
Bfd Met were going to build one[ sharing with Calderdale] but backheeled that plan earlier this year, so I guess talking of the demise of landfill is a bit premature.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:14 pm
As the council are building new houses all around Odsal i think the last thing they would want is a landfill site there.
The council appear to me keen for the Bulls to remain at Odsal.
