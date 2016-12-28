HamsterChops wrote: Having made the previous one redundant, they won't be able to appoint someone to that specific job for 6 months by law I believe. Suggests other sports people covering it is at least the medium term plan.

Well, yeah, we al know what the law says, as it's the JOB which is redundant, not the person. But we all also know that the 'job' is simply redefined, so 'Bulls Reporter disappears and the new guy becomes 'rugby correspondent' or 'executive sports writer [oval ball variety]', or some such nonsense.What is true though, is that the T&A could regret it if they don't get up to speed on Bulls' coverage.