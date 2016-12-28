WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:54 pm
With the Odsal Stadium site reported to be valued at £30,000,000 plus for use with waste management - it has high value worth to any buyer. https://t.co/S4Iu4ZYYH5

More than £30mil?!?
'We've got Alan Carr'

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:58 pm
Trustafox wrote:
With the Odsal Stadium site reported to be valued at £30,000,000 plus for use with waste management - it has high value worth to any buyer. https://t.co/S4Iu4ZYYH5

More than £30mil?!?

Only has that value to the freehold owner (Bradford council), if they chose to sell it. Leaseholder can't use it for that.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:02 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Having made the previous one redundant, they won't be able to appoint someone to that specific job for 6 months by law I believe. Suggests other sports people covering it is at least the medium term plan.


Well, yeah, we al know what the law says, as it's the JOB which is redundant, not the person. But we all also know that the 'job' is simply redefined, so 'Bulls Reporter disappears and the new guy becomes 'rugby correspondent' or 'executive sports writer [oval ball variety]', or some such nonsense.

What is true though, is that the T&A could regret it if they don't get up to speed on Bulls' coverage.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:10 pm
debaser wrote:
Does anyone fancy a pint?


How about we make a stand, infiltrate an ale establishment and drink until an announcement is made, could get sponsors for every pint to support bullbuilder?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:43 pm
I can't imagine anyone, even Bradford Council putting a tip at odsal. Just cos of where it is. I maybe wrong.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:43 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
How about we make a stand, infiltrate an ale establishment and drink until an announcement is made, could get sponsors for every pint to support bullbuilder?


That's an excellent plan.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 4:54 pm
Also landfills are a thing of the past, with working in construction. It's all about energy from waste sites.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:09 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Also landfills are a thing of the past, with working in construction. It's all about energy from waste sites.

Bfd Met were going to build one[ sharing with Calderdale] but backheeled that plan earlier this year, so I guess talking of the demise of landfill is a bit premature.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 5:14 pm
As the council are building new houses all around Odsal i think the last thing they would want is a landfill site there.

The council appear to me keen for the Bulls to remain at Odsal.
