el red wrote:
That is one of the best posts I've seen
I like you.
(and I feel fine)
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:37 pm
Sun sets on another day. A day off work. A day where I've had two mince pies despite not liking them. A day where I found myself turning down my 7 year old who asked me to go to the pub. SHE asked ME. It's a world on its head.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:38 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
We should organise a press conference ourselves? Draw lots for roles, photographers, journos, top table occupiers etc... Invite the T&A along and announce we are sick of waiting...so are off to the pub
Can I be a table top occupier instead? That sounds way more fun.
(and I feel fine)
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:39 pm
Pumpetypump wrote:
Sun sets on another day. A day off work. A day where I've had two mince pies despite not liking them. A day where I found myself turning down my 7 year old who asked me to go to the pub. SHE asked ME. It's a world on its head.
At least she asked you. Give it a few years and she will just go without inviting you. You should have gone.
(and I feel fine)
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:39 pm
Does anyone fancy a pint?
(and I feel fine)
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:41 pm
debaser wrote:
Can I be a table top occupier instead? That sounds way more fun.
You'll have to supply your own 'costume'....
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:42 pm
debaser wrote:
Does anyone fancy a pint?
Always...
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:43 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
You'll have to supply your own 'costume'....
That's not a problem....
(and I feel fine)
Wed Dec 28, 2016 3:46 pm
debaser wrote:
Does anyone fancy a pint?
Nope. Always buy 'em in pairs and never less than five visits. A matter of self-esteem.
Still rootin' for you.
