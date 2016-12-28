WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:15 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7107
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can anybody remember how close to the start of the season were previous Admins resolved? Aren't we supposed to have a game 6 weeks on Sun?


The people who sold child sized beds to single parents and also somehow ran the club had their administration closer to the start of the season than this. The point docking was immediately pre season at any rate, as I suppose it will be this time round too.
Last edited by vbfg on Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:15 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9306
Location: Here
Are we getting paid by the page?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:31 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1432
debaser wrote:
Are we getting paid by the page?

No.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:32 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1432
debaser wrote:
Are we getting paid by the page?

Or yes.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:38 pm
Scarey71 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 95
Location: South of Bratfud
I've heard nothing is being announced until Big Nige has polished off all his family's left over Turkey....

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:41 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1697
Location: Bradford
Scarey71 wrote:
I've heard nothing is being announced until Big Nige has polished off all his family's left over Turkey....


I'd struggle to believe the word "leftover" has ever been used in Nige's house.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:41 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3439
Location: Hornsea
Scarey71 wrote:
I've heard nothing is being announced until Big Nige has polished off all his family's left over Turkey....

I heard Big Nige is known as the Family Turkey

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:52 pm
bullsonfire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1326
rugbyreddog wrote:
I heard Big Nige is known as the Family Turkey


He's very much the gobbler.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:14 pm
Scarey71 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 95
Location: South of Bratfud
I wonder... if we have a whip-round and and organise a hog-roast for him do you think he'll have a more favourable view when it comes to point deductions?

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:14 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 61
Location: Depends whose asking
alleycat wrote:
Ok, I think it's time I told you what I know. I have lurked this thread from the very beginning, and eventually found I had some insider knowledge (a friend of someone very close to the administrator) but didn't post what I knew, partly because it might have been totally wrong and partly because, as a Wakey fan, you would have marked me down as a troll anyway.

However, having read recent threads I am now sure that what I have been told is true so I think it's time to share my knowledge with you.

So here it is... As some have alluded to, the administrator keeps an eye on this thread because - wait for it - he gets paid according to the number of posts/pages it amounts to. Therefore it's in the administrators interests to drag the whole thing out as long as he can, as long as the post count on this thread keeps increasing.

So there you have it. The cold truth!

Seriously though, I do hope you lot come through this; whilst I was envious of what the Bulls achieved a decade or so ago, I always saw you as Wakey's favourite rivals; ok you whupped our backsides regularly but with Cas, Shudds and Leeds to contend with I much preferred to play Bradford. Also like your stadium, outdated millstone it may be, but it has some character and in some ways is similar to Belle Vue. You always brought big crowds to Belle Vue which helped our situation.

I watched your previous admins with interest; after all Wakey always seem to be just one cock-up away from admin (notwithstanding the current Chairman who seems to be doing a fantastic job of keeping us in SL on a shoestring!). I sincerely hope you come back from this and make it back to SL, hopefully to continue our rivalry (but not as sucessfully as you once did!).

Hope that makes sense!


Thanks alleycat,
I think the way Wakei have turned around after that million pond game against us is a credit to your players & coaching staff. It was good to see you in the top 8 last season.
The first RL game I ever saw live was many many years ago - Bradford Northern against Wakefield Trinity at Odsal; so I've always had respect for Wakei fans.
And well done on stuffing the Rhinos in that friendly :D
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, andycapp, ATS1, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, debaser, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, EW for PM, fifty50, Frank Whitcombe, Gareth1984, GeoffRoebuck, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, illy, jockabull, king benny, MDF3, normycat, Nothus, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, rambull1967, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, Ste100Centurions, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, tikkabull, VanGinger, vbfg, victarmeldrew, woolly07 and 443 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,9001,78175,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  