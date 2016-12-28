alleycat wrote:

Ok, I think it's time I told you what I know. I have lurked this thread from the very beginning, and eventually found I had some insider knowledge (a friend of someone very close to the administrator) but didn't post what I knew, partly because it might have been totally wrong and partly because, as a Wakey fan, you would have marked me down as a troll anyway.



However, having read recent threads I am now sure that what I have been told is true so I think it's time to share my knowledge with you.



So here it is... As some have alluded to, the administrator keeps an eye on this thread because - wait for it - he gets paid according to the number of posts/pages it amounts to. Therefore it's in the administrators interests to drag the whole thing out as long as he can, as long as the post count on this thread keeps increasing.



So there you have it. The cold truth!



Seriously though, I do hope you lot come through this; whilst I was envious of what the Bulls achieved a decade or so ago, I always saw you as Wakey's favourite rivals; ok you whupped our backsides regularly but with Cas, Shudds and Leeds to contend with I much preferred to play Bradford. Also like your stadium, outdated millstone it may be, but it has some character and in some ways is similar to Belle Vue. You always brought big crowds to Belle Vue which helped our situation.



I watched your previous admins with interest; after all Wakey always seem to be just one cock-up away from admin (notwithstanding the current Chairman who seems to be doing a fantastic job of keeping us in SL on a shoestring!). I sincerely hope you come back from this and make it back to SL, hopefully to continue our rivalry (but not as sucessfully as you once did!).



Hope that makes sense!