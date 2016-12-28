|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7107Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Can anybody remember how close to the start of the season were previous Admins resolved? Aren't we supposed to have a game 6 weeks on Sun?
The people who sold child sized beds to single parents and also somehow ran the club had their administration closer to the start of the season than this. The point docking was immediately pre season at any rate, as I suppose it will be this time round too.
Last edited by vbfg
on Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9306
Location: Here
|
Are we getting paid by the page?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:31 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1432
|
debaser wrote:
Are we getting paid by the page?
No.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1432
|
debaser wrote:
Are we getting paid by the page?
Or yes.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 95
Location: South of Bratfud
|
I've heard nothing is being announced until Big Nige has polished off all his family's left over Turkey....
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1697
Location: Bradford
|
Scarey71 wrote:
I've heard nothing is being announced until Big Nige has polished off all his family's left over Turkey....
I'd struggle to believe the word "leftover" has ever been used in Nige's house.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:41 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3439Location:
Hornsea
|
Scarey71 wrote:
I've heard nothing is being announced until Big Nige has polished off all his family's left over Turkey....
I heard Big Nige is known as the Family Turkey
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1326
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
I heard Big Nige is known as the Family Turkey
He's very much the gobbler.
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 95
Location: South of Bratfud
|
I wonder... if we have a whip-round and and organise a hog-roast for him do you think he'll have a more favourable view when it comes to point deductions?
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 61
Location: Depends whose asking
|
alleycat wrote:
Ok, I think it's time I told you what I know. I have lurked this thread from the very beginning, and eventually found I had some insider knowledge (a friend of someone very close to the administrator) but didn't post what I knew, partly because it might have been totally wrong and partly because, as a Wakey fan, you would have marked me down as a troll anyway.
However, having read recent threads I am now sure that what I have been told is true so I think it's time to share my knowledge with you.
So here it is... As some have alluded to, the administrator keeps an eye on this thread because - wait for it - he gets paid according to the number of posts/pages it amounts to. Therefore it's in the administrators interests to drag the whole thing out as long as he can, as long as the post count on this thread keeps increasing.
So there you have it. The cold truth!
Seriously though, I do hope you lot come through this; whilst I was envious of what the Bulls achieved a decade or so ago, I always saw you as Wakey's favourite rivals; ok you whupped our backsides regularly but with Cas, Shudds and Leeds to contend with I much preferred to play Bradford. Also like your stadium, outdated millstone it may be, but it has some character and in some ways is similar to Belle Vue. You always brought big crowds to Belle Vue which helped our situation.
I watched your previous admins with interest; after all Wakey always seem to be just one cock-up away from admin (notwithstanding the current Chairman who seems to be doing a fantastic job of keeping us in SL on a shoestring!). I sincerely hope you come back from this and make it back to SL, hopefully to continue our rivalry (but not as sucessfully as you once did!).
Hope that makes sense!
Thanks alleycat,
I think the way Wakei have turned around after that million pond game against us is a credit to your players & coaching staff. It was good to see you in the top 8 last season.
The first RL game I ever saw live was many many years ago - Bradford Northern against Wakefield Trinity at Odsal; so I've always had respect for Wakei fans.
And well done on stuffing the Rhinos in that friendly
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alleycat, andycapp, ATS1, Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, debaser, dr_noangel, dummyrunner, EW for PM, fifty50, Frank Whitcombe, Gareth1984, GeoffRoebuck, Ginger, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, illy, jockabull, king benny, MDF3, normycat, Nothus, PHILISAN, pie.warrior, rambull1967, RickyF1, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, Ste100Centurions, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, tikkabull, VanGinger, vbfg, victarmeldrew, woolly07 and 448 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|