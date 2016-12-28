WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:51 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4079
I personally dont think they will be an announcement until the end of this week at the earliest. Just a feeling i have.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:53 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25467
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
We'll not make 350 pages with that attitude.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:53 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2775
Location: Bradford
I hear from my sources close to the Administrator that they are holding back an announcement until this thread reaches 350 pages.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:00 pm
Scarey71 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 92
Location: South of Bratfud
At least they have reviewed their expectation down to a more manageable 350... talk of 500 was killing the job off

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:27 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2485
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Hoping for an announcement today. Means the lads can enjoy their week off ad come back with renewed belief and enthusiasm. Also because I selfish an being at my Nanna's in North Wales means hardly any internet signal so breaking the news today would be ideal haha!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:34 pm
mystic eddie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8778
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Bored as feck now.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:38 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3436
Location: Hornsea
Apparently the Leeds Wakey game was a hoot. McD asked Wakey to send over a strongish team for a reasonable workout then fielded a weakened team himself. This has nothing to do with Admin but puts us closer to 350.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:39 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9305
Location: Here
I know. We need something to happen. This thread is running out of steam. Can someone make up some wild rumours please?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:40 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9305
Location: Here
rugbyreddog wrote:
Apparently the Leeds Wakey game was a hoot. McD asked Wakey to send over a strongish team for a reasonable workout then fielded a weakened team himself. This has nothing to do with Admin but puts us closer to 350.


I bet Wakey thought it was hilarious too.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:47 pm
Trustafox User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 14, 2010 6:15 pm
Posts: 305
debaser wrote:
I know. We need something to happen. This thread is running out of steam. Can someone make up some wild rumours please?


Mick?
'We've got Alan Carr'
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cibaman, debaser, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, dummyrunner, fifty50, fun time frankie, Ginger, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, Hessle Roader, Highlander, Iggy79, jockabull, jools, LU2, MDF3, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, rambull1967, RickyF1, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, stered, STEVENM1000, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Trustafox, VanGinger, vbfg, Wheels and 381 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,8691,74375,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  