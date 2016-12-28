|
|
I personally dont think they will be an announcement until the end of this week at the earliest. Just a feeling i have.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:53 am
|
|
We'll not make 350 pages with that attitude.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:53 am
|
|
I hear from my sources close to the Administrator that they are holding back an announcement until this thread reaches 350 pages.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:00 pm
|
|
At least they have reviewed their expectation down to a more manageable 350... talk of 500 was killing the job off
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:27 pm
|
|
Hoping for an announcement today. Means the lads can enjoy their week off ad come back with renewed belief and enthusiasm. Also because I selfish an being at my Nanna's in North Wales means hardly any internet signal so breaking the news today would be ideal haha!
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:34 pm
|
|
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:38 pm
|
|
Apparently the Leeds Wakey game was a hoot. McD asked Wakey to send over a strongish team for a reasonable workout then fielded a weakened team himself. This has nothing to do with Admin but puts us closer to 350.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:39 pm
|
|
I know. We need something to happen. This thread is running out of steam. Can someone make up some wild rumours please?
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:40 pm
|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Apparently the Leeds Wakey game was a hoot. McD asked Wakey to send over a strongish team for a reasonable workout then fielded a weakened team himself. This has nothing to do with Admin but puts us closer to 350.
I bet Wakey thought it was hilarious too.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:47 pm
|
|
debaser wrote:
I know. We need something to happen. This thread is running out of steam. Can someone make up some wild rumours please?
Mick?
|
|