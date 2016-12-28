WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Administration 3 - now in technicolour

 
Post a reply

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:00 am
HAPEtobehere User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2015 8:38 am
Posts: 34
Call me an optimist but the bulls twitter has just posted for the first time in a while and the shop is open today, I'm hopeful of news

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:02 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3647
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
HAPEtobehere wrote:
Call me an optimist but the bulls twitter has just posted for the first time in a while and the shop is open today, I'm hopeful of news



Open between 10am & 2pm
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:09 am
Bullnorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 540
Location: BARNSLEY
Considering the absence of news from the local press, I would welcome an update from our man on the inside. Over to you Frank.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:11 am
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 15989
Location: Warrington
HAPEtobehere wrote:
Call me an optimist but the bulls twitter has just posted for the first time in a while and the shop is open today, I'm hopeful of news


Well it is an on going business and the administrator still may have to find salaries by Friday if there is no new owner by then, also not forgetting his no doubt not unsubstantial fees.
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:45 am
DrFeelgood User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 445
Location: Rossendale
Sure I read that the administration costs about £50-60k per week. That means they'll have raked in best part of half a million already. Funny how we can afford to pay that but not pay a tax bill.
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:53 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 585
DrFeelgood wrote:
Sure I read that the administration costs about £50-60k per week. That means they'll have raked in best part of half a million already. Funny how we can afford to pay that but not pay a tax bill.


Take care in what you read and what you believe. Not everything we hear is true.

it is also a slow news day or two on here so we can't really blame the T and A for having nothing to say. Not even any tweets from other journalists either. Everyone is keeping quiet till it is sealed.

Re: Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:02 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25464
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The journos will still be sleeping off their hangovers.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, billypop, blakeysrobin, Blotto, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, DrFeelgood, dummyrunner, EW for PM, fifty50, Fr13daY, Gallanteer, Ginger, HamsterChops, jakeyg95, jockabull, josefw, king benny, mickeyboy, mystic eddie, Old Timer No 4, PHILISAN, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tikkabull, Trustafox, vbfg, Wheels, woolly07 and 375 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2016 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,493,8261,80075,6134,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Thu 15th Sep SL WAK 12 18 HFC
L Fri 9th Sep SL WAK 10 14 CAT
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Sun 14th Aug SL WAK 10 38 WAR
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
L Sun 24th Jul SL WAK 20 46 CAS
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
L Sun 3rd Jul SL WAK 32 44 STS
L Fri 17th Jun SL WAK 6 32 LEE
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Thu 2nd Jun SL WAK 16 54 HKR
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Sun 22nd May SL WAK 25 24 CAT
W Sun 15th May SL WAK 36 28 WAR
W Sun 8th May CC2016 WAK 40 22 TOU
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
L Sun 24th Apr SL WAK 28 46 HFC
W Fri 15th Apr CC2016 WAK 44 10 SHE
W Sun 10th Apr SL WAK 62 0 WIG
W Sat 2nd Apr SL WAK 32 18 SAL
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
W Fri 25th Mar SL WAK 36 22 HUD
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Sun 6th Mar SL WAK 28 42 CAT
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
L Sun 7th Feb SL WAK 16 24 WID
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  