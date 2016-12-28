|
Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2015 8:38 am
Posts: 34
|
Call me an optimist but the bulls twitter has just posted for the first time in a while and the shop is open today, I'm hopeful of news
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:02 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3647
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
HAPEtobehere wrote:
Call me an optimist but the bulls twitter has just posted for the first time in a while and the shop is open today, I'm hopeful of news
Open between 10am & 2pm
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:09 am
|
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 540
Location: BARNSLEY
|
Considering the absence of news from the local press, I would welcome an update from our man on the inside. Over to you Frank.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:11 am
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
15989Location:
Warrington
|
HAPEtobehere wrote:
Call me an optimist but the bulls twitter has just posted for the first time in a while and the shop is open today, I'm hopeful of news
Well it is an on going business and the administrator still may have to find salaries by Friday if there is no new owner by then, also not forgetting his no doubt not unsubstantial fees.
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:45 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 445
Location: Rossendale
|
Sure I read that the administration costs about £50-60k per week. That means they'll have raked in best part of half a million already. Funny how we can afford to pay that but not pay a tax bill.
|
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:53 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 585
|
DrFeelgood wrote:
Sure I read that the administration costs about £50-60k per week. That means they'll have raked in best part of half a million already. Funny how we can afford to pay that but not pay a tax bill.
Take care in what you read and what you believe. Not everything we hear is true.
it is also a slow news day or two on here so we can't really blame the T and A for having nothing to say. Not even any tweets from other journalists either. Everyone is keeping quiet till it is sealed.
|
|
Wed Dec 28, 2016 11:02 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25464
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
The journos will still be sleeping off their hangovers.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, alleycat, ATS1, billypop, blakeysrobin, Blotto, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, DrFeelgood, dummyrunner, EW for PM, fifty50, Fr13daY, Gallanteer, Ginger, HamsterChops, jakeyg95, jockabull, josefw, king benny, mickeyboy, mystic eddie, Old Timer No 4, PHILISAN, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, tikkabull, Trustafox, vbfg, Wheels, woolly07 and 375 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|