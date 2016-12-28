|
sirkeith wrote:
Glad to see that the T&A, through their ace rugby league reporter
Their "ace rugby league reporter" who is actually one of the other sports reporters asked to cover Bulls due to making their actual reporter redundant.
I find it difficult to blame the likes of Simon Parker and the junior lad whose name escapes me who have been covering the column. They've essentially had extra work lumped on them on top of their own work, so it's not surprising full effort doesn't go into it. It's the paper's doing and the paper will be the one that suffers when Bulls fans can't be bothered reading it any more due to the poor efforts made.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:53 am
Don't understand the move not to have a Bulls reporter. The Bulls articles are among the most popular on the site. Reduce the quality and the traffic will go down too.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 8:53 am
Anyway. Here we are again.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:13 am
sirkeith wrote:
Glad to see that the T&A, through their ace rugby league reporter, have managed to unearth yet another non story about the Bulls. No matter that we don't appear to have anywhere to go for information about what is actually happening, we are treated to news that Paul Rowley is pleased not to be sharing the facilities at Tong with us. Wow!
Yeah, great story that one. "We didn't want to use your smelly old training base anyway. We're going to go start our own training base With hookers and blackjack. So there!"
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:16 am
So, today's the day. (or Not). Hoping for a press conference today, even if it's only debaser's.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:17 am
Bullseye wrote:
Don't understand the move not to have a Bulls reporter. The Bulls articles are among the most popular on the site. Reduce the quality and the traffic will go down too.
Probably waiting to see if there is a Bulls before appointing a new Bulls reporter.
Wed Dec 28, 2016 9:18 am
sirkeith wrote:
Glad to see that the T&A, through their ace rugby league reporter, have managed to unearth yet another non story about the Bulls. No matter that we don't appear to have anywhere to go for information about what is actually happening, we are treated to news that Paul Rowley is pleased not to be sharing the facilities at Tong with us. Wow!
Just maybe there is nothing they can write if they are told nothing. I would hate to do that job trying to produce a story out of nothing. It is just a filler but is still a rugby story.
You are probably reading it for nothing like I have just done so we both got our moneys worth - can't complain!
Our time will come when there is something to say.
