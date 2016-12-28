sirkeith wrote: Glad to see that the T&A, through their ace rugby league reporter, have managed to unearth yet another non story about the Bulls. No matter that we don't appear to have anywhere to go for information about what is actually happening, we are treated to news that Paul Rowley is pleased not to be sharing the facilities at Tong with us. Wow!

Just maybe there is nothing they can write if they are told nothing. I would hate to do that job trying to produce a story out of nothing. It is just a filler but is still a rugby story.You are probably reading it for nothing like I have just done so we both got our moneys worth - can't complain!Our time will come when there is something to say.