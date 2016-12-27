OK, so theres not going to be an official announcement today; so lets make our own up.



I reckon a very very rich man who understands rugby league and their fans; and wants the best for the bulls, no matter how much it costs, buts us outright including the lease; and the RFL are feeling festive so have only deducted us 3 points, and say we can stay in Championship; and Hull KR are also feeling festive so put out a second team in the first game so we get a draw (obviously they would have to put out no team at all for us to get a win)



My other half is catching up on Eastenders today so its a bit like watching a re-run of Bulls going through administration